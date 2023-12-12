This eyelash comb fixes clumpy mascara instantly — and it’s only $5

If you're anything like me, you've experienced the dreaded clumping that comes after most mascara applications. Typically when this happens, I simply accept my fate and leave my lashes with their spidery appearance — until now.

I recently tried a simple tool I found on Amazon, one that’s lightweight and easy to use, to combat this common beauty issue. To my surprise, it made my lashes look like they had doubled in number — no faux lashes or extensions needed. This Eyelash Comb by MSQ really does what it claims: lifts and separates lashes — and not once did I think I was going to poke my eye out during use.

It's easy to use

Like I mentioned, after a shower and applying a fresh coat of mascara, my lashes tend to glob together. Some days, depending on the amount of moisture in the air or how fast I’m rushing, it appears as if my lashes have magnets on them — they stick together so badly.

After running the lash comb at the end of this tool along my lash line, each hair is separated nicely. The outside prongs are rounded and slightly longer, so they can grab those hard-to-reach lashes on the inside and outside corners of your eyelids while preventing any jabbing. This product boasts a whopping 30 tines for maximum effect, with the distance between each one being perfectly spaced to catch any clumps or flakes without tugging too much on the hairs.

The results were impressive

I really put the little comb to the test with a “mascara hangover trial.” Yep, I’d left my mascara on from the day before, and gone outside all day in the wind and damp air. My lashes looked more like a mottled black mess than healthy, solo hairs sprouting from my lids. With doubts running through my mind, I pulled the comb through my lashes and, viola, they were instantly separated and lifted — and I didn’t lose a single lash in the process. Needless to say, I was impressed.

According to the brand, this mascara comb can also be considered a lash curler. I'm not sure I’d go that far, though, but it definitely does the job for removing excess product and elevating the lashes, making them appear fuller naturally. It also comes with a handy cover, so you won’t get dinged by the prongs when reaching into your makeup bag.

Pro tip: Make sure you have something handy for cleaning the tool, as its tines are close together and do pick up any extra product. Wipe it down every time after use and disinfect it every few weeks or so.

Overall, I'd recommend this tool — which is available in five colors: black, white, red and two shades of pink — to anyone who suffers from clumpy mascara applications. Not only will your lashes look smooth and defined after use, but the tool is also currently on sale. Talk about a win-win.