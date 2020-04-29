What's dermarolling? Meet the dermatologist-approved anti-aging skin care trend

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Creating a skin care routine can seem daunting, especially when it feels like beauty brands are constantly releasing new products. However, taking the time to develop a good routine can help keep your skin feeling fresh and nourished — and now might be the perfect opportunity to add some new steps to your regimen.

Maintaining a smooth and glowing appearance is the ultimate goal, and skin care devices called "dermarollers" are becoming increasingly popular as a way to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. If you've been curious to know what these tiny needle-filled tools are all about, we reached out to experts to find out everything you should know.

What is dermarolling?

According to experts, dermarollers work by using extremely small needles to stimulate your skin's collagen production.

"Dermarolling is a microneedling treatment, where a rolling device uses tiny needles to create controlled wounds on the skin," New York-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner told us. "These micro-wounds stimulate collagen production as the skin heals, promoting improved skin texture. At the same time, it can enhance cell turnover and shedding of dark and pigmented skin to even skin tone and brighten dark spots."

What are the benefits of dermarolling?

Dermarolling is considered safe for most skin types, and can be especially beneficial for those looking for plumper skin, improved texture and a reduction in dark spots.

However, dermatologists and estheticians warn that people with acne should be extra cautious.

"Dermarolling will benefit most skin types, although I do not suggest anyone with active acne to dermaroll," Josie Holmes, an esthetician at Skinney Medspa, told Shop TODAY. "This can exacerbate breakouts by spreading bacteria."

How do you use a dermaroller?

Most experts advise cleansing the skin before using the device. Applying a serum beforehand is up to personal preference, though Holmes told us she always applies a hyaluronic acid serum before working on patients since it helps the dermaroller glide smoothly.

When it's time to actually roll the device on the skin, the trick is to use gentle back and forth motions.

"Lightly roll over a clean, dry face, moving the roller in one fluid back and forth motion, covering each area of the face vertically. Then change directions to roll in horizontal and diagonal patterns," King said. "Immediately after rolling, apply a hyaluronic acid or peptide serum."

King recommends starting once a week, then you can increase usage based on your skin's tolerance. She also says it's best to avoid your eyelids, nose and lips, since those areas tend to be more sensitive. Once you're done rolling, King recommends spraying the device with rubbing alcohol and replacing the roller head after 20 uses.

If you're interested in giving dermarolling a try, we asked dermatologists for the tools they recommend— and found some other bestselling options too!

Dermatologist-recommended dermarollers

Featuring 540 stainless steel surgical needles, this roller also incorporates a red light into your rolling, which Zeichner recommends for calming inflammation.

"The GloPro device combines microneedling with red light," Zeichner said. "Red light has been shown to calm inflammation and promote healthy collagen production so it complements the effects of the roller."

Designed to boost circulation and ease tension in the face, this roller is also made with rose quartz for a soothing feel.

New York City dermatologist Hadley King told us this is a high-quality option.

"I recommend Jenny Patinkin's Rose on Rose Dermaroller," King said. "It's well made and helps skin care products perform better by creating thousands of painless micro-channels that enhance product absorption."

Bestselling dermarollers

This dermaroller aims to painlessly reveal smooth skin and eliminate fine lines using 0.5-millimeter needles.

Shop TODAY's senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach swears by this dermaroller for glowing skin.

"I am starting to revamp my skin care routine for spring and decided to give myself an at-home facial," Brach said. "My skin feels refreshed after a bunch of face masks and serums — but this microneedling tool made all the difference. It doesn’t hurt one bit and I have already noticed a difference in my skin’s texture and glowiness."

This particular model includes a travel case, so you can always have it when you're on-the-go.

The roller was made with 540 titanium microneedles for durability. The brand also incorporated an anti-slip handle to help keep your hand steady as you roll the device along your face.

This is another affordable option, which has earned a spot as the No. 1 bestselling microdermabrasion product on Amazon. It's created with 0.25-millimeter needles that the brand recommends you use with firm, yet gentle pressure for the best results.

Over 600 verified Amazon reviewers have given this roller five stars and it's even been labeled as an Amazon Choice. Designed with 0.25-millimeter needles, the roller aims to promote collagen production in a painless way.

