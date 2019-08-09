At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We'd be the first to admit that thorough attention to our skin care routine is often the last thing on our mind during a busy week. But when Friday rolls around, it feels like we finally might have time to indulge in a little self-care with a face mask (or just ... you know ... wash our face).

To help get your skin glowing again by Monday, style expert Bobbie Thomas stopped by TODAY with a step-by-step guide to weekend skin care.

Read on for her favorites!

Friday Evening: A Double Cleanse Detox

Thomas recommended deep cleaning after a long week with a detoxing double cleanse. Oil-based balms can help melt away sunscreen and makeup, while fruit enzymes can exfoliate the skin and clear pores. Top it all off with an application of bakuchiol, the gentle, plant-based alternative to retinol.

1. Melts

This solid-textured balm moisturizes your skin while helping dissolve any traces of makeup or other impurities. The solid texture becomes silky upon application, for smooth and easy use.

This softening and deep-cleansing balm helps nourish skin while dissolving daily grime. Full of luxurious ingredients like starflower and elderberry oils and an anti-aging algae known as padina pavonica — it's sold with an accompanying cleansing cloth to give your daily routine a step up.

This 3-in-1 balm is ultra gentle on skin and melts away makeup while leaving skin supple and hydrated. Packed with antioxidants and enriched with matcha green tea, bamboo shoot, and lotus extracts, it's a great way to end the day.

This innovative balm melts away traces of dirt, makeup, and sunscreen, even if the formulas are water-resistant. Perfect for combatting dryness, the nourishing oil blend is great at helping skin feel soft and refreshed.

2. Exfoliators

Full of pineapple and papaya enzymes, this exfoliator loosens dead skin cells for easy removal. The bouncy jelly base hydrates and softens skin, and since there's no harsh scrubbing involved, it's safe for all skin types.

This gentle exfoliator and cleanser peels away dead skin and dirt, revealing soft and glowing skin.

This exfoliator works well on all types of skin. Dual-action, it smooths and polishes skin, revealing a glowing and radiant complexion in just one use.

3. Bakuchiol

Full of the retinol alternative bakuchiol, this sheet mask gives your skin a great glow with no drying effects.

This all-in-one skin solution can help with hydration, the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, and exfoliate the skin's surface — all while you sleep.

This weightless, hydrating moisturizer leaves skin feeling velvety-soft and gives you the perfect canvas to apply makeup to.

Saturday and Sunday Morning: Protect & Glow

4. Sunblock

With a matte, shine-free finish, this high-SPF sunscreen is perfect for daily use. Fragrance free and dermatologist tested, it won't cause breakouts, and an oil absorbing complex of perlite and silica reduces excess oil.

5. Illuminators

Chock-full of soft-focus pigments and pearls, this complexion enhancer diffuses light and blurs skin imperfections. Wear it alone for naturally luminous skin, or layer it under your makeup for a lit-from-within glow.

Give yourself an all-over glowing look with this enhancer from L'Oreal Paris. Apply wherever you'd like to illuminate and highlight the face.

You can apply these dazzling drops directly to your skin or mix them in to your favorite products for some extra shine! Mix one to two drops with your face moisturizer for a subtle shimmer or give yourself a luminous look by mixing two or three drops into your foundation. If you're looking for an all-over glow, mix three or four drops into your body lotion!

Saturday and Sunday Evening: Beauty Sleep

You spend about a third of your life sleeping — so take full advantage of that time with an overnight mask, which can help heal, hydrate, and plump skin.

6. Overnight Masks and Oils

This hydrating face mask, packed with hyaluronic acid, helps soothe dry skin and diminish any signs of dryness. It works overnight, so you can wake up with smooth and supple skin.

This deep-hydrating facial treatment nourishes skin while you sleep. Formulated with soy extract and hyaluronic acid, you'll wake up feeling like you just got a facial.

This overnight mask helps you wake up with radiant-looking skin. The gel moisturizer absorbs into the surface of your skin while you sleep, and the formula works at the surface cell level to give you perfectly dewy skin.

With ingredients that energize and hydrate your skin, this sleep mask helps reboot your skin. It's also great for all skin types.

This gentle cream helps keep skin smooth and glowing while maintaining the perfect levels of moisture. Packed with powerful ingredients, it's a real treat for your skin.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle love this overnight treatment — and it's not hard to see why. Packed with omega vitamins, it soothes and improves the appearance of congested skin while using Caribbean corals to reduce fine lines. Top it off with plant oils that support healthy and even skin, it's no surprise that even royalty loves this!

