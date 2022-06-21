41 healthy smoothie recipes that are pure sippable bliss

Don't get stuck in the same smoothie routine this summer. Instead, expand your palate to experience produce aplenty with fresh fruits and vegetables blended into an icy treat.

Smoothies are an amazing solution to getting a high number of valuable vitamins, minerals and nutrients in one refreshing drink or enjoyable bowl. Sure, fruits and veggies are fabulous on their own, but when combined, they can create a range of flavors and textures. Smoothies can be made to be light, fruit-forward and refreshing, sweet, thick and creamy with nuts and cacao or bright, zesty and filled with greens.

According to registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth, eating more produce daily is one of the best ways to increase fiber intake and disease-fighting nutrients and can help improve gut health. One of the easiest ways to add more healthy greens and nutrient-packed fruits into your day is with a healthy smoothie.

Largeman-Roth advises keeping a little extra space in the blender to avoid a chunky texture, always adding liquids first (including yogurt) to help incorporate other harder or powdered ingredients and, if applicable, using a mixture of fresh and frozen produce to help things mix up smoothly.

Ready to add a list of fun, easy, delicious and healthy smoothies to the meal plan? Here are smoothie recipes to enjoy all summer (and year) long.

Smoothies with veggies

When you drink this green machine, you have all of your bases covered: a handful of kale and spinach for a mild greens flavor and a ton of antioxidants, banana and date for sweetness, chia seeds for protein and omega-3 fatty acids, flax seeds for fiber and coconut meat and milk for healthy fat with tropical flavor.

You may be accustomed to using avocado in salads and guacamole; its creamy richness pairs well with fruit and greens for a filling breakfast treat, too.

Not all "green smoothies" are green! This beautiful orange smoothie looks as pretty as it tastes, plus it's packed full of metabolism-boosting ingredients.

"The kid (and parent) in me rejoiced the day I discovered magical blue algae powder," says Catherine McCord. "It is an extract of spirulina and can naturally turn food a shade of blue I had thought impossible. The taste is completely masked and it delivers 24% of your daily iron, containing even more than spinach and is believed to support joints and increase energy."

"This strawberry-mint smoothie is a great way to get fruits and veggies all in one drink," says Brittany Williams. "And it’s great to serve the kids since I've noticed that kids tend to enjoy the refreshing taste of mint. Plus, it also helps mask some of the spinach flavor."

This smoothie tastes cool and refreshing like a Peppermint Pattie. The avocados make it super creamy and filling. It's the perfect morning or afternoon pick-me-up.

This creamy and filling smoothie is great for breakfast or lunch. It packs a big nutrient punch with fresh spinach, avocado and protein powder.

The right combination of good-for-you ingredients will help get your system back on track. Check out the full recipe to see why this smoothie is so good for you.

Not everyone has a juicer, so this juice-inspired smoothie is designed to be whipped up in any standard blender. Plus, that means that all of the filling fiber from the fruits and veggies is retained.

Turmeric, grapes, banana and watercress (a mustardy green and natural diuretic) are just some of the ingredients that make this drink a special addition to a healthful diet.

"I love this smoothie because it's a fast and fresh way to start the day. The addition of cool mint makes it a real eye-opener," says Sandra Lee.

Smoothies don't need to taste like a salad to be healthy. Just keep the sugar low by limiting fruit and fill up on protein, fat and fiber.

Fruity smoothies

"Smoothies are my favorite way to start the day and in the time of quarantine, frozen fruit is our jam!" says Gaby Dalkin. "It's picked at the height of ripeness and won't go bad. So get crazy, make different colored smoothies every day and start the day on a colorful note."

Made with a navel orange (nearly always in season from California), plus orange juice, this sipper is loaded with over 500 milligrams of potassium and is a sunny way to start your day.

This is a super simple yet incredibly nutritious way to kickstart your day. It's loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber to power your best self from the inside out. Try topping them with a few extra seeds and fresh fruit.

These smoothies packed with naturally sweet Medjool dates, buttery avocado and blueberries are great anytime of the day. They make an awesome on-the-go breakfast as well as a great midday snack.

For those who want the nutrition boost — but the not the taste — of greens in their smoothie, this is a recipe for the back-pocket. It features a secret green veggie that's hard to taste or notice. Each satisfying sip contains good-for-you ingredients that provide a nice dose of fiber and calcium.

"I’ve been tweaking my smoothie recipe since 2012, and I am pretty sure it contains the most nutritious ingredients found in one single glass of goodness on earth," says Kristi Funk. "This can serve as your breakfast, lunch, or dinner, full of phytonutrient fabulousness."

The flavors of the fresh ingredients meld beautifully to create a creamy and refreshing smoothie that's not overly sweet. You can feel good about the quality nutrition from potassium in cantaloupe and avocado, vitamin C from mangoes, heart healthy fats from avocado, protein and essential nutrients from Greek yogurt and milk.

"I call this my four-ingredient vacation … because a frozen coconut-pineapple beverage instantly transports me to the beach!" says Joy Bauer. "It tastes clean and refreshing, yet rich and indulgent, and is comprised of wholesome ingredients you can feel good about slurping."

This smoothie has a lot of personality. It's a burst of sunshine to start the day in a creamy, berry red smoothie. What's the secret energizing ingredient? Avocado! It makes the smoothie thick while balancing the sweetness of the date, berries and OJ.

This delightfully refreshing smoothie is incredibly easy to make but contains lots of filling fiber and antioxidant-rich ingredients like blueberries and coffee to fuel your morning … or any time you need a little pick-me-up!

Get the many health benefits or turmeric by adding it to your morning smoothie. The active ingredient in turmeric is called curcumin. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to be beneficial in treating symptoms of Crohn’s disease, IBS and stomach ulcers. Just spin the ingredients together in a blender and you have a drink that gets your day going and fights inflammation.

This ultimate smoothie recipe makes a great nutritional breakfast or on-the-go snack. It will keep you full and satiated, and helps you stay on top of cravings. The almond milk can be replaced with coconut milk, cashew milk or full-fat organic dairy milk.

The gorgeous, bright pink hue of this vegan smoothie will help you get energized at any time of day. And the magnesium it contains will help keep your ticker healthy. Plus, the hemp seeds in the recipe have the ideal ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids for reducing heart disease risk.

Combine the healthful benefits of green tea with sweet, juicy mango, probiotic-packed yogurt and ice for cool factor.

Peaches and berries are some signature summer fruits. This recipe is creamy yet refreshing and a go-to when you want a little brightness in your day.

Ready to bolster your immune system? Start with this scrumptious and satisfying smoothie. It's loaded with critical nutrients that play a role in warding off colds and viruses — think vitamin C, beta-carotene, zinc, along with a hit of anti-inflammatory kapow.

Greet the morning with a smoothie as bright as the rising sun. Tropical mango, juicy orange and creamy banana make this smoothie flavorful and filling. It's great for a snack or a mini meal.

Created by YouTuber Ahmad Alzahabi during Ramadan, this smoothie uses dates (used commonly to break fasts) because they have lots of fiber and sugar to help replenish the body. Paired with sweet banana, creamy Greek yogurt, plus cinnamon and vanilla, it's a treat that tastes like ice cream but feels like a healthy snack or meal.

This nourishing bone broth smoothie (or "brothie") is a beet and berry lover's dream! Sweetened with blueberries, cherries and blackberries, this beverage is a truly satisfying snack or breakfast option.

This smoothie combines the anti-inflammatory power of cherries and pomegranate juice with nitrate-rich beets, which some studies show can increase muscle function and lower blood pressure. The addition of vanilla protein powder can help you repair and build muscle tissue.

Smoothie bowls

Why spend $12 to $15 on an açaí bowl at a cafe when you can make your own in just five minutes? The best part is that you can top them with anything you love and have on hand, so have fun experimenting with toppings!

Invigorate your smoothie game with fresh, fruity smoothie bowls topped with your choice of healthy, crunchy add-ons. You can boost the amount of protein by adding protein powder or Greek yogurt.

Have you ever scrolled through social media and been totally blown away by gorgeous, vibrant smoothie bowls of all colors? They look totally complicated, but they can be super easy to make at home. The base is simply frozen coconut milk cubes and the possibilities for mix-ins is pretty much endless!

Reimagining the nostalgic ice cream parlor treat, Catherine McCord developed a healthier smoothie version that can be enjoyed with a spoon. If you want to take it to a whole other level, add any or all of the toppings for the ultimate healthful indulgence.

Yes, you can eat ice cream for breakfast when you make this healthy vegan version. Top it with your favorite fruit, nuts, seeds or granola.

Even though they look like dessert, these double-chocolate smoothie bowls are actually good for you. It tastes like frozen yogurt but is made from all fruits and vegetables. The best part is that you can make them with regular or dairy-free chocolate chips or even cocoa nibs, which have no added sugar.

Use kale to boost the nutrient-value in this tasty, creamy smoothie bowl. You can tailor the topping ingredients to your liking but it's delicious with some muesli or granola and a sweet sliced apple.

Fresh raspberries and strawberries scream summer. Blend them up with some tropical banana, thick Greek yogurt and you've got yourself a healthy breakfast (or dessert).

Pretty in color and packed with nutritional value, whip up this blue hued smoothie bowl for a perfect morning treat.