The wait is over — Walmart's Black Friday deals are officially live! The retailer started rolling out markdowns as early as mid-October to tease the big shopping event, but now shoppers can take advantage of the major discounts that are part of Walmart's Deals for Days event.

Given shipping delays and supply chain issues, getting a jump-start on your shopping list feels more pressing than ever, so we rounded up everything you need to know about Walmart's Black Friday sales below.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days 2021

If you're not ready to start your shopping just yet, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days ad provides a sneak peek of the kind of deals you should expect to see over the next few weeks. As seen in the ad, Walmart's Deals for Days 2021 event is operating just as it did in 2020, with sales rolling out in drops. The first Walmart Deals for Days event began on Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. EST (online), and an additional in-store deal drop rolled out on Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. The next set of deals will go live on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. EST (online), followed by another in-store deal drop on Nov. 12 at 5 a.m.

If you don't want to wait until 7 p.m. or 5 a.m. to shop the day of, you'll want to sign up for Walmart+ — Walmart+ members will have access to all deals four hours earlier than the general public.

Early Black Friday deals currently available at Walmart include a classic LEGO set for $29, Samsung earbuds for less than $60 and a robot vacuum for as little as $99. We rounded up some of the best markdowns on other giftable must-haves that you can get your hands on below. From flat screen TVs to an indoor exercise bike, read on to see what you can start shopping right now.

Walmart Deals for Days 2021 sale

Need a coffee maker to complete your home office setup or to provide caffeine to guests over the holiday season? Whip up a hot cup of joe with just the push of a button with this single-serve machine with a built-in grinder, which is on sale for just $45.

If you're looking for an affordable first laptop, this one covers all the bases — it's fast, reliable and secure on the web. This model from ASUS stands out because it can fold into a tablet for creatives who want to draw or users who like to play games.

You can gift these cool Samsung Galaxy Buds+ without having to splurge on them, thanks to this huge Black Friday discount. Walmart's first Deals for Days event will help you save over $90.

Haven't bought into the air fryer hype yet? Consider this your chance to get in on the cooking craze without breaking the bank.

This Wi-Fi-connected cleaner from Anker is a popular pick for robot vacuums and is on sale for less than $100. It boasts both touch and voice control and works on carpets and hard floors.

If you prefer a traditional a vacuum, Tineco's top-rated cordless model is on sale for just $125. It uses four-stage HEPA filtration and can operate for up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Take advantage of this special value on the Night Owl Home Security System during Walmart's official Black Friday sale. You can control all four cameras via an app on your phone, giving you full freedom to monitor your home regardless of where you are.

As part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, you can add this 65-inch TV to your cart for less than $600. It has HDR and crystal display, which enhance the viewing experience and deliver a more vivid picture.

This PAW Patrol toy is on sale for just $34, and we have a feeling it will go fast. With this set, kids can construct their own rescue adventures with Ryder and his friends in Adventure Bay.

This brightly colored kitchen will encourage hours of play and pretend cooking! It comes with a cordless phone and is made with oven knobs that turn and a removable sink.

Classic gifts will never go out of style. This LEGO kit includes 1,500 pieces that little ones can use to build all kinds of animals, including penguins and dinosaurs. Right now, it's on sale for 50% off.

More Walmart Early Black Friday deals

Winter is fast approaching, and we'll be reaching for our snow boots before we know it. Luckily, you can step out in style in a fresh pair of boots if you grab these on sale for $45 off right now.

Finally, a small vacuum for life's small messes! This handheld gadget is on sale for less than $35, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a friend.

Getting your home ready for guests this holiday season? Start by making your front entryway inviting with this slim console table, which is on sale for 50% off right now.

The latest Xbox console is always a hot holiday must-have, and it is on sale right now for $370. This new version features four teraflops of raw graphic processing power, next-gen speed and newer controllers.

These booties look so cozy — and thanks to the gel memory foam footbed, they'll likely feel that way, too. They're great for wearing around the house, but if you wear them outside, the brand says you can toss them right in the wash to keep them looking fresh.

Now's the time to grab that robot vacuum you've always wanted — especially when it's a top-rated version from a top-rated brand. Shark's Wi-Fi-enabled device can be controlled from your phone, so even when you step out for something as simple as an errand run, you can return home to a clean space.

Keeping up your exercise routine this winter without heading to the gym just got a whole lot easier — and cheaper. This cycling bike from Echelon features ergonomic handlebars, adjustable pedals and Bluetooth technology to help you customize your workout experience. And right now, you can grab it for $100 less at Walmart as part of the early deals.

Summer might feel far away, but now is the perfect time to score a deal on outdoor furniture. This rattan chair — made with ergonomic armrests, anti-slip foot pads and premium steel — is on sale for $44 off right now.

Air fryers really are worth the hype — a registered dietitian told us that they help to make meals with less oil than traditional cooking methods. Ninja's top-rated air fryer conveniently features two separate baskets, so you can cut down on cooking time and unnecessary oils and fats in the process.

