The Perfect Pot has a number of features that will help make your meal prep feel like a breeze. It comes with a removable roasting rack that can also be used as a steamer. It's made with the same non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating as the Always Pan, so clean-up is easy. And you don't even need to whip out the strainer when you're boiling vegetables or making pasta because the top has one built-in!

It also comes with a beechwood spoon, which can be nested onto the pot while you're cooking or for storage.

It has a 5.5-quart capacity, which will allow to whip up large batches of soups or sauces. And it's oven safe up to 425 degrees, so you can start prepping a dish on the stove, finish it off in the oven and then place the pot straight on the table — since it's stylish enough to double as your serving vessel, too. (Just be careful to always use oven mitts because the handles get very hot.)

At $165, it's more expensive than your average piece of cookware. But considering just how much you can do with the pot, it may be worth the splurge — especially for those with limited kitchen space or anyone who hates having multiple pots and pans to clean.

