If you've been on social media at all over the last couple of years, you've definitely come across Our Place's Always Pan. The multi-functional piece of cookware has sold out 10 times and at one point racked up a 60,000-person waitlist, earning it its much-deserved nickname as "the internet's favorite pan."
Now, Our Place is dropping another all-in-one kitchen essential, the Perfect Pot. Just like the Always Pan, the brand says the pot will help you streamline your cooking process by combining the functionality of your stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, steamer and spoon rest in one single vessel. (And it also looks great sitting on your stovetop.)
The Perfect Pot will be available in all three of Our Place's signature colors: spice, steam, char and blue salt. The blue launched today, while the rest of the colors will be dropping throughout the week. Even if you can't get your hands on one during the first drop (which, given the pan's popularity, we won't be surprised if it sells out), you'll have three other opportunities this week to do so as the colors roll out.
Our Place The Perfect Pot
The Perfect Pot has a number of features that will help make your meal prep feel like a breeze. It comes with a removable roasting rack that can also be used as a steamer. It's made with the same non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating as the Always Pan, so clean-up is easy. And you don't even need to whip out the strainer when you're boiling vegetables or making pasta because the top has one built-in!
It also comes with a beechwood spoon, which can be nested onto the pot while you're cooking or for storage.
It has a 5.5-quart capacity, which will allow to whip up large batches of soups or sauces. And it's oven safe up to 425 degrees, so you can start prepping a dish on the stove, finish it off in the oven and then place the pot straight on the table — since it's stylish enough to double as your serving vessel, too. (Just be careful to always use oven mitts because the handles get very hot.)
At $165, it's more expensive than your average piece of cookware. But considering just how much you can do with the pot, it may be worth the splurge — especially for those with limited kitchen space or anyone who hates having multiple pots and pans to clean.
