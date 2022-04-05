18 travel must-haves you can grab on sale right now, from suitcases to chargers

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're like us, the arrival of warmer weather probably has you dreaming of a tropical getaway. Whether you're ready to book a flight to some beach destination soon or not, your pre-pandemic suitcases have probably been through a lot — and now is the perfect time to opt for a much-needed upgrade.

Your suitcase shouldn't cost more than your ticket, so we found a few great deals on luggage that won't break the bank. We also found a few deals on other items that will likely come in handy for your trip, from packing cubes to a reusable water bottle.

We scoured retailers like Amazon, Target, Macy's and more to find markdowns that you'll want to take advantage of right now. Keep reading to shop 18 suitcase and travel sales for your next trip.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Deals on suitcases and luggage

You can score this 28-inch suitcase for $100 when you use the code 120YEARS at JCPenney, which enables you to save an extra 30%. Since the suitcase is already on sale for 62% off, this means you're saving nearly $280, total.

This TravelPro spinner is on sale for 60% off right now, so you can add it to your cart for $110. It features a zippered divider panel to help keep your belongings in place and can even expand two inches to make room for more of your items.

This carry-on comes with a built-in lock and is design to fit into the plane's overhead compartment. The black marble style is no longer in stock, but the white marble style is on sale right now for 40% off.

This bestselling suitcase is on sale for 20% off right now and comes in a range of fun colors. Due to its size, it will need to be a checked bag, but it is convenient for longer trips where you may have a lot to pack.

Grab this set of three, which includes a 20-inch, a 24-inch and a 28-inch upright suitcase that all have spinner wheels. You can find some sets in colors like bright green for as little as $190 and others in colors like white for $200.

Deals on backpacks and duffel bags

Travel brand CalPak has a number of great deals on everything from accessories to larger suitcases. This backpack has compartments for a laptop and a tablet and several other pockets for storage, which makes it a convenient carry-on. Most items are final sale, so you should make sure whatever item you purchase best suits your needs.

If you're planning a weekend getaway, this chic duffel from Madden Girl is roomy enough for the essentials; it is 19-inches wide and almost 10-inches deep.

Duffel bags make for a convenient carry-on, but this style from Traveler's Choice feels even more convenient thanks to the rolling wheels. You can find it on sale for 40% off right now and add it to your cart for $50.

Deals on travel accessories

Don't wait until you get to the airport to find out that your bag is too heavy. A 45% markdown on this portable luggage scale means that you can weigh your bags before you leave the house and avoid any overweight fees — and it costs less than $10.

Keep your suitcase tidy with this handy set of packing cubes, which comes in three different sizes. They'll help you keep everything organized on the way there and on the way back.

Whether you're headed to the beach, a sporting game or even a concert, a clear tote will likely come in handy. You can catch this style on sale for 50% off right now in both black and tan colors.

This 16-piece set makes it easy to bring your favorite shampoo, body spray, creams and more with you on your trip. A 36% discount means you can add the set to your cart for less than $15 right now.

This portable charger from CalPak doubles as a luggage tag, so you can charge your phone while you wait at the gate and instantly recognize your bag in the overhead compartments.

Headed out on a hike? This convenient sling bag has roomy pockets and an adjustable strap that will help keep it out of the way while you're on the move. It's on sale for 30% off right now, so you can score it for less than $20.

Hanging toiletry bags like this one make it easy to not only pack everything up, but access it once you arrive at your destination, too. This 4.8-star rated option is on sale for 26% off right now and features roomy compartments for everything from makeup to body wash.

Filter bottles are convenient for anyone who has every minute of their trip booked, with little time for pit stops. This bestselling bottle is on sale for 40% off right now, so don't miss the chance to score it for less than $20.

If you're not into fussy pockets, this simple makeup organizer will keep everything in its place as you travel. Once you toss your favorite products inside, you can use the drawstring tie to close the organizer and avoid searching through compartments in order to find what you need.

Keep cozy on your next red eye and catch a great deal with this travel pillow. Most color ways are on sale for less than $30 right now.

