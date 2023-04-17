Save up to 74% off on these travel essentials: Shop luggage sets, carry-ons and more

Whether you're ready to book a flight to some beach destination soon or not, it might be time to update your spring and summer travel essentials. Since suitcases and the lot tend to be expensive, we set out to find deals on all of the basics so we can make your dreams of a summer getaway come true.

From hardside spinners to travel-size beauty finds, we scoured retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and more to find markdowns that you'll want to take advantage of right now. Keep reading to shop 32 deals on suitcases, carry-ons, and everything in between.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Beauty and fashion | Suitcases and luggage | Backpacks and duffel bags | Other travel essentials

Deals on beauty and fashion travel essentials

Whether you're out exploring a new city or scrambling through the airport, a belt bag is a great option to keep your essentials handy. One verified reviewer even said she was surprised at how much she could fit in it. "It's definitely roomier than I thought! I would definitely consider getting another one in a different color."

According to the brand, this silicone makeup brush holder can store two large brushes or up to seven smaller ones. One verified reviewer says it keeps her cosmetic bag organized and clean, "I love this. I hate when I travel with my brushes that are just mixed in with my makeup and the makeup bag is covered in the makeup residual on the brushes."

Keep the sun off your face with a stylish straw hat. This lightweight option rolls up, allowing you to easily throw it into your daytime tote or carry-on bag.

Whether you're taking a road trip or heading to the airport, pants with zippered pockets are sure to prove useful when it comes to holding your phone or boarding pass. Plus, they're made with a UPF 50+ fabric to provide some protection from the sun, according to the brand.

Planes and trains can be cold, that's why a travel cardigan is a must. This cozy find comes in over 20 shades to choose from. And the best part? It has pockets to help keep your essentials handy.

For under $40, you'll get three small bags to hold all of your toiletries and beauty essentials, from skin care to makeup. Two of the bags fit nicely into the larger clear case, or you can use them separately and fill up all three.

Deals on suitcases and luggage

If pink is your thing, this two-piece luggage set has you covered for your next trip. The upright suitcase is expandable and the tote bag makes for an easy-to-stow carry-on for your next flight.

For as low as $46, you can grab this 24-inch hardside suitcase. According to the brand, it's designed with a durable and water-resistant finish.

Featuring a limited edition pattern, you'll be able to easily spot this carry-on-sized suitcase. Don't miss out on this amazing deal, you can score it for 55% off.

According to the brand, this carry-on fits under most airline seats, so you won't have to stress about the overhead compartments being taken by the time you board. Right now you can score this handy piece of luggage for 20% off.

This carry-on comes with a built-in lock and is designed to fit into the plane's overhead compartment. The black marble style is no longer in stock, but the white marble style is on sale right now for 40% off.

This bestselling suitcase is on sale for 30% off right now and comes in a range of fun colors. Due to its size, it will need to be a checked bag, but it is convenient for longer trips where you may have a lot to pack.

This medium hardshell piece of luggage expands to an additional two inches and has built-in organization, says the brand. You can grab it at Macy's for 40% off.

Grab this set of three, which includes a 20-inch, a 24-inch, and a 28-inch upright suitcase that all have spinner wheels. It comes in a variety of colorways with select shades on sale for as low as $190.

You can score this 28-inch suitcase for $220 when you use the code BATHDEAL at JCPenney, which enables you to save an extra 58%.

Right now, Away is marking down their pretty petal-colored suitcases, which includes 15% off the carry-on option. According to the brand, it features a USB charging port that's ejectable to make security checkpoints smoother.

For $300 you'll get everything you need for your next big getaway: one large suitcase, a carry-on and three packing cubes. The hardshell luggage set comes in four different colors and features 360-degree spinning wheels.

Deals on backpacks and duffel bags

This packable option makes for a convenient carry-on and even a gym bag upon your return. You can grab it for just $13 right now in blue, pink, purple and light pink colors.

You can score this backpack from Champion on sale for 45% off right now. With a front zip pocket, an internal organizer and a spot for your laptop, it makes for a convenient personal item or day trip essential.

According to the brand, this stylish large backpack features multiple pockets and can fit up to a 15.6-inch laptop. It has a USB port so you can stay charged on the go, though the brand notes that the power bank is not included.

This chic tote can fit most laptops, comes with its own clutch, and even has its own USB-charging port. It's on sale right now for 28% off, but you can take apply a coupon at checkout and snag an extra 10% discount.

Whether you're headed out for a weekend getaway or looking for a new gym bag, this travel bag features a bold floral print that's perfect for spring. It has an adjustable strap and various handles, making it easy to tote around.

Coming in eight shades, this duffle bag features adjustable straps so you can carry it by the handles, wear it across your shoulders or even as a backpack. The brand says it features a compression system, allowing you to pack even more of your essentials.

Travel in style with this paisley-print weekender bag. It features tons of internal and external pockets to help keep you organized. Many of the reviewers raved about how sturdy and durable the design is.

Deals on other travel essentials

Don't wait until you get to the airport to find out that your bag is too heavy. A 20% markdown on this portable luggage scale means that you can weigh your bags before you leave the house and avoid any overweight fees — and it costs less than $10.

Packing cubes are the ultimate way to keep organized while traveling, and this highly-rated set comes in a pack of six different sizes. One verified reviewer wrote, "I was able to pack a week’s worth [of] clothes in the smallest packing cube so I could just fly with only an 18L backpack and nothing else."

This 16-piece set makes it easy to bring your favorite shampoo, body spray, creams, and more with you on your trip. A 25% discount means you can add the set to your cart for less than $17 right now.

Traveling with AirPods or need a place to store those airline headphones after your flight? This cute pouch can slip right into your purse or attach to the strap on your handbag as a convenient storage option. You'll save 30% with code ELEVATE.

This portable charger is a game-changer; it features three built-in cords so you'll never have to stress about packing the right cord again. Plus you'll be able to charge different devices at the same time.

This 20-inch carrier can hold most small breeds that weigh up to 20 pounds. It's on sale for 63% off right now, so you can grab it for less than $30.

This medium size carrier can hold animals up to 16 pounds in weight and is 17 inches long. It has padded shoulder straps to keep you comfortable and a washable faux lambskin liner to keep your pet comfortable, too.

Keep cozy on your next red-eye and catch a great deal with this travel pillow. Most colorways are on sale for less than $40 right now.