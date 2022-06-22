The internet loves Our Place's cookware — and the brand just dropped a new must-have set

Just like the beloved Always Pan, all the items in the set are made to be nontoxic and nonstick. And they come in five signature colors: pink Spice, Blue Salt, Steam, Sage and Char.

Perfect for bakers or frequent meal preppers, each item in the set can be used for a different culinary endeavor. The Oven Pan is designed to be large enough to be used to prep meals for the week or make a one-pan family dinner, according to the brand. The walls of the pans are designed to be deep enough to capture liquids, so the brand says that you can even use the pan to bake a cake. Plus, it can be placed on the stove and used as a griddle, too!

Those who love whipping up cookies and other tasty treats will appreciate the Oven Mat in the set. The brand says that the reusable mat is a more sustainable alternative to parchment paper and is designed with one-inch markings to make it easier to measure out dough.

The final items in the set are the Bakers, which come in three sizes: Main Bake, Side Bake and Loaf Pan. The brand says that the largest size is perfect for main dishes and dinner parties, the middle option is great for side dishes and smaller casseroles and finally the Loaf Pan is designed to work for most standard bread recipes. And all three are designed to nestle perfectly in the Oven Pan for easy storage.

The full set retails for $195 and is available on the Our Place site.

