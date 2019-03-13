Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 23, 2015, 5:29 PM GMT / Updated March 13, 2019, 10:04 PM GMT

When you snuggle into your bed at night, you’re sleeping on more than a comfy mattress. We’re talking sweat, dust, dust mites and allergens all sharing the bed with you. That’s why it’s important to clean your mattress at least twice a year or, better yet, with the change of the seasons.

Home maintenance guru Bob Vila makes it simple with these four easy steps.

How to clean a mattress:

Step 1: Vacuum

First strip the mattress of all bedding. Using the appliance attachment, vacuum the mattress, paying close attention to the seam line. That’s where most buildup settles. Vila recommends using a HEPA-rated vacuum because it has the most powerful suction abilities.

Step 2: Spot clean

If you’re fond of snacking in bed, there will likely be oily stains from food spills. Remove them using a paste of baking soda, salt and water. Cover the stain with the paste, let it set for 30 minutes then brush it away. Wipe with a cloth dampened in cool water and dry with a hair dryer or a fan. For stains created by crayons, beverages, blood or urine, dab with a 50-50 mixture of hydrogen peroxide and water. Work into the stain using a soft toothbrush. Allow to dry for five minutes. Repeat as needed.

Step 3: Deodorize

Sprinkle mattress top with baking soda. Let it sit for an hour, then vacuum up the baking soda.

Step 4: Rotate or flip it

For one-sided mattresses, rotate the top of the mattress to the foot of the bed. For a two-sided mattress, get some help to flip the mattress entirely. Once flipped, sprinkle with baking soda and vacuum it up after an hour.

Now you can have sweet dreams on a clean mattress!

