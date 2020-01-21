20 winter dresses that add warmth without the bulk

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When it's cold out, it's pretty easy to fall into a winter style routine and just press repeat for months on end. However, the chilly weather doesn't mean you have to live in pants and boots all season long.

Wearing a dress every now and then can help you break up the cold weather blues, and there are plenty of warm winter styles just waiting to be found. From comfy sweater dresses to full-coverage maxis, these are the styles we can't wait to step into this season.

Short dresses

The decorative bell sleeves and eyelet detailing mean you don't need to add any additional accessories to this flirty frock.

Dark winter colors can get pretty old fast, but this multicolored chiffon dress breathes new life into an otherwise basic black look.

This scoop-neck fit and flare style can easily go from comfy and cozy to sassy and sexy when paired with tights, heels and a leather jacket.

The bejeweled collar makes this little black dress perfect for a night out — and it looks polished enough for the office, too!

Pair this affordable bestseller with tights and booties for a stylish winter ensemble you can transition through multiple seasons.

If you adore cute plaid patterns in sleek silhouettes, this trendy tunic definitely checks off both of those boxes.

This popular Amazon bestseller has over 1,700 reviews and comes in several pops of color that are perfect for the winter months. Better yet, it even has pockets!

Sweater dresses

Who doesn't love a good twofer? This pleated sweater dress might look like a top and skirt, but it's actually a sleek one-piece that comes complete with a mock-neck and ribbed cuffs.

We simply can't decide what we love more: the asymmetric collar, the curve-hugging design or the gorgeous blue color.

Sweater dresses don't have to look bulky! This sweater's waffle-knit texture hugs curves and is soft to the touch thanks to its blend of cotton and Merino wool.

This winter-ready style is a little bit casual with a touch of sex appeal thanks to a flattering fit and a side twist design.

This dress proves that staying warm and looking cute doesn't have to be a challenge. The puffy sleeves add just the right amount of attitude to this turtleneck sweater dress.

Dainty ruffles at the neck, wrists and hem add a touch of feminine flair to this modern take on stripes.

Midi and maxi dresses

With its soft jersey fabric and adjustable waist tie, this vibrant midi dress offers the ultimate in winter comfort.

Whether you dress it up with jewelry and a shawl for a fancy soirée or tone it down with flats and a moto jacket, this is one versatile style you'll get a lot of mileage out of.

Thanks to its flirty ruffled hem, this is one winter dress you'll want to sashay around in all season long.

Va-va-vintage! A sunny floral design in a flirty silhouette is enough to break you out of a mid-winter style rut.

High-low hems are an easy way to add a bit of detail to an otherwise classic dress that's perfect for the cooler months.

A midi dress in a deep jewel tone is the perfect cure for the winter style blues, and this bestseller comes in multiple colors.

Searching for a dress that's warm and elegant enough to wear to a winter wedding? The lacy design and ruched neck on this style definitely fit the bill.

