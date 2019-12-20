Spring and summer are technically the easier fashion seasons since you can just throw on a dress and head out the door. But don't discount winter and fall just yet! For those of us who live in places with all four seasons, dresses can absolutely be worn throughout the year. It just takes a little know-how.

TODAY Style reached out to Blaire Walsh, style director at Rent the Runway, to find out how to wear dresses in the winter. Here are her top tips.

What's the secret to wearing dresses in the winter?

Dresses are versatile and can be worn throughout even the coldest weather, Walsh says.

"The key to wearing dresses in the winter is to stick to thicker fabric styles," Walsh said. "Long sleeves, turtleneck or mock-neck silhouettes are also what one should look for to stay warm. Simply pair with tights, a slouchy boot and your winter coat."

How do you wear a little black dress in winter?

"Wearing a little black dress in winter is a given," said Walsh. "It's a great color choice to build an outfit for a work week or weekend event. Its simplicity gives you the opportunity to have fun with shoes, accessories and makeup."

A black slip dress, for example, can easily be layered with a button-up or fitted turtleneck underneath. Finish off with tights and a bootie or closed-toe heel, suggests Walsh.

How do you wear a summer dress in winter?

During winter, it's all about layering the right way and staying warm. "If you're trying to get full usage out of a dress from summer, go with one that you are able to layer with," said Walsh.

A summer maxi dress can be layered with a fitted brown or black turtleneck underneath for winter and topped with a wool coat and closed-toe shoe to brave the elements.

How do you wear jumpsuits in winter?

Jumpsuits could be appropriate for work or an occasion. "Look for cuts that have sleeves with a winter-approved fabric and fit the occasion or setting you are wearing it to," said Walsh.

A glitzy or sparkly jumpsuit is the perfect style for a winter wedding or holiday party during the colder months. Alternatively, a long, lace jumpsuit works for winter because of its pant length and holiday-friendly material, Walsh said.

How do you dress fashionably for the cold?

"I actually love the fall and winter time because that means fun layering and nothing but cozy vibes," said Walsh. "Try to expand and explore your jacket, knit sweaters, scarves and hats selection. Think fashion and functionality."

Instead of your basic black sweater at home, try a bold statement sweater with a metallic puffer coat and pair with denim and combat boots for a more casual look.