This product is available in two colors (Cocoa Brown and Midnight Black) and three sizes: 8mm Mini (shown), 10mm Classic and 12mm Vintage. Can't decide? Don't fret. You can get them all in a triple pack combo for $35.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Each size comes with two pens — one for the left eye and one for the right eye. After you stamp the corners of your eyes, flip the pen and use the felt-tipped edge to connect the stamp to your inner liner to create the perfect wing.

This winged eyeliner stamp and pen duo is made with a vegan-friendly formula that is both waterproof and smudge-proof.

While we haven't tried the eyeliner ourselves, reviewers love how long this eyeliner lasts.

"This product did not sting my eyes, and stayed on despite yawning, and eyes watering or tears of emotion," wrote one. "From the time I put it on, to the time I remove it, it stays put (12+ hrs)."

Several people have even said that the liner remained intact through the nights they fell asleep with it on. (Though we don't recommend sleeping with your makeup on — unless you're Dolly Parton.)

Amazon

"I have NEVER been able to do a wing," one reviewer began. "I did this in less than two minutes on my first try, it is so easy and it looked fantastic."

For more articles like this one, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!