Dolly Parton just admitted that she regularly breaks one of the cardinal rules of beauty.

The country icon shared her dirty little secret in a new interview with The New York Times, revealing that she never washes her makeup off before going to bed.

Dermatologists are always quite insistent about this critical step in any skin care routine, but the 73-year-old prefers to buck tradition, for a pretty entertaining reason.

"I clean my face in the mornings. You never know if you’re going to wreck the bus, you never know if you’re going to be somewhere in a hotel and there’s going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning," Parton said.

Basically, the beauty icon always wants to look like her best self — and who could blame her!

Parton is known for her killer set of pipes, dazzling sense of style and that infamous head of hair. And she goes to great lengths to keep her 'do looking fabulous.

When asked if she ever goes on any of the rides at Dollywood, her Tennessee theme park, the "9 to 5" singer revealed another of her beauty tricks.

"With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don’t like to get messed up. I’m gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don’t want some ride doing it," she mused.

Of course, she also admitted to avoiding the rides for fear of motion sickness, but we like the hair reason a lot more!