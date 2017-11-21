share tweet pin email

When eyeliner is applied correctly, it can really show off your eyes. But if you drop that eyeliner on your clothes, carpet or sofa, you'll be show off something else — an ugly stain!

Here with tips on on removing any and all errant eyeliner stains is Meg Roberts, cleaning expert and president of Molly Maid services.

How to remove eyeliner from clothing

Note: Roberts does not recommend to use this technique for silk or wool clothing.

Dab the area with a stain remover. Allow it to soak into the stain for at least one minute. Blot — don’t rub! — the eyeliner stain with a small amount of liquid laundry detergent and a clean cloth. Machine wash as usual and then air-dry. Make sure the stain is gone before machine drying because the heat will set any remaining stain. If the eye liner is still visible, mix 1 tablespoon ammonia in ½ cup warm water. Dip a white cleaning towel into the mixture. Blot the eyeliner stain with the towel until the area is saturated. Continue to rinse the towel and blot the area until the stain disappears Machine wash as usual. Make sure stain is removed before placing in the dryer.

How to remove eyeliner from upholstery

There are two different methods for getting the stain out of furniture, but make sure to check the care label on the item first.

Roberts shares Molly Maid’s method for removing this stain:

Mix a solution of 2 cups water and 1 tablespoon dish-washing soap. Sponge the spot with the solution using a clean white cloth. Absorb the excess liquid by blotting the area with a dry cloth. Repeat these steps until the stain is removed. To rinse the area, alternately sponge with water and blot with a clean towel until detergent is removed. Blot dry.

Jack White, vice-president of Rainbow International cleaning services, offers this solution:

Using a pencil eraser, try to lightly erase away the eyeliner. Do not be aggressive or you could damage the fabric. If eyeliner mark remains, apply a dry solvent by using a white cotton towel and blotting. Remove solvent residue by dabbing area with a dampened white cloth, then blotting with a clean white towel to dry.

How to remove eyeliner from carpet

Roberts offers two ways to remove eyeliner from carpet.

Method 1:

Mix 1 tablespoon of ammonia in ½ cup of warm water. Dip white cleaning towel into the mixture. The dye in colored towels could transfer to the carpet. Blot — don’t rub! — the eyeliner stain with the towel until the area is saturated. Continue to rinse the towel and blot the area until the stain disappears

Note: Warm water and a drop of dish soap will also work in place of ammonia.

Method 2:

Apply a dollop of shaving cream to a clean, white towel. The dye in colored towels could transfer to the carpet. Blot — don’t rub! — shaving cream into the eyeliner stain. Rinse the towel with warm water and blot the stained area. Repeat steps 1-3 until the stain disappears.

Additional tips: