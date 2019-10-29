Rather than have dozens of different supplies, you can streamline your cleaning routine with this one simple product that is meant to work on deep stains, floor mats, dashboards, exteriors and car seats.

Amazon reviewers are nearly unanimous in their support for the cleaner.

"This product is great!" wrote one verified buyer. "All their products are great! But this new product they have developed knocks it out of the ballpark ... The results speak for themselves. This really is a SUPER CLEANER that is capable of cleaning mostly every interior surface and does an amazing job at it!"

One reviewer used the cleaner on their car's exterior and was thrilled with the results.

"Saved my plastics!!" they wrote. "I purchased a new Honda Pilot. Bought first the paint sealant. Stupid me who didn’t bother to read the instructions applied it on all black plastics too. It caused severe white haze swirling that even alcohol applied wouldn’t remove it ... This cleaner completely removed the sealer from the plastics. Truly amazing stuff. It works!!"

Another buyer tried the cleaner on their floor mats.

"I've used a lot of different cleaners for cars," they said. "This cleaner is by far the best I’ve ever used. It smells good and is easy to use. I don’t think I ever cleaned my car as good as I did with this product. Will definitely be buying more of this and more of their products."

Another verified purchaser called the product "sorcery" after using it to clean seats that hadn't been cleaned in more than a decade.

"It worked so well!" they wrote, including plenty of photos.

If you're looking to streamline your car-cleaning routine, the CarGuys super cleanser comes in an 18-ounce spray bottle, or a large, gallon-size container. The smaller bottle even comes with an included microfiber towel to help with cleaning.

