If you've ever watched a piece of beloved jewelry become tarnished and dull, or given up on an antique that looks a little too hard to clean, these cleaning wipes might be the solution.
Sold in packs of 20, these silver polishing wipes can restore and rejuvenate tarnished silver, giving your favorite valuables a whole new life.
Weiman Silver Cleaner Jewelry Wipes
Because it's ammonia-free, the brand claims the formula is gentle enough to use on jewelry that has diamonds or gemstones, and it leaves behind a protective coating designed to prevent tarnish from re-forming. Safe enough for a wide range of surfaces (including silver, silver plate, antique silver, gold, brass, copper and aluminum), there's a seemingly endless list of potential uses.
To use, just apply the wipe to the metal to clean and remove tarnish. Rinse with warm water, then dry, and buff with a cloth to shine.
The wipes have over 1,000 ratings on Amazon, the majority of them positive, and have made the site's list of bestselling metal polishes. The reviews section is full of impressive before-and-after photos, showing off just how well the wipes do their job.
While we haven't tried them ourselves, shoppers mainly praised how effective and quick-acting the wipes are.
"These wipes made the tarnish fall right off," wrote one reviewer. "Absolutely amazing. Very little scrubbing to remove it. The first round pulled most of it off with little effort, and the second/third rounds were to really polish it. Highly recommend."
"I have an extremely tarnished silver set," explained another user. "I only used the wipes on one cup for now. The difference is incredible!"
The wipes come in several sizes, including one pack of 20 wipes and a bulk container of 120 wipes — so whether you're prepping your silverware for Thanksgiving dinner or dusting off some old pieces of jewelry, you're just a few swipes away from sparkly-looking silver.
