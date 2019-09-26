At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
I have a toddler whose favorite thing to do in our home is look out the window while I hold him. His face lights up as neighborhood dogs walking by and we’ve spent countless mornings watching the garbage truck do its thing (I have to admit it truly is fascinating).
He loves to point things out which inevitably means that the memory of our time in front of the window lives on in the form of tiny toddler fingerprints. Everywhere. Cracker crumb and peanut butter smudges all over my once crystal-clear glass windows. Sigh.
But I recently found a secret weapon to getting them sparkling like new again and the best part is it doesn’t involve any chemicals.
E-Cloth Window Cleaning Cloth Set
My newest cleaning obsession is the E-Cloth — a window cleaning set that not only removes dirt, grease and grime but also polishes those little fingerprints right off using only water. It’s easy, eco-friendly and actually works.
Plus, according to the company, E-Cloths are proven to remove over 99% of bacteria including E. coli and listeria from hard surfaces.
How the E-Cloth works
The set comes with two different cloths. Just wet and wring out the window cloth (the lighter blue cloth with a waffle weave texture), then wipe it on the surface you wish to clean. The cloth is made of microfiber technology which, when combined with water, breaks up and removes grease, grime and bacteria.
Next, grab the dry glass and polishing cloth (the darker blue one) and smooth it over the surface to give it a good polish. This one really makes your windows sparkle, removing light grease and finger marks.
How the E-Cloth compares to chemical cleaning supplies
I had been using a chemical-based glass cleaning product for years, but often I’d still have streaks after I finished cleaning. Comparatively, the E-Cloth really does give my windows a smear-free finish. Plus, I really like the idea that it’s totally natural and therefore safer for us and my baby.
What’s really awesome is that it’s reusable so it can save you money in the long run. And you don’t have to use paper towels, so it’s great for the environment.
How to clean the E-Cloth
After you use the cloths, you should rinse them with hot water in the sink. According to the company, the rate of bacteria transfer from one surface to another after a warm rinse is only 0.01%, which feels pretty reassuring. But if you want to give them a really good soapy clean, you can throw them in the washing machine in hot water with a small amount of detergent.
You’ll probably want to tell others about it
My mother-in-law was the one who enlightened me about this product, giving it to me when my curious toddler got more interested in the window. And she found out about it from her sister-in-law who raved about it to her.
It’s just such a simple cleaning product that gives great results, you'll probably want to spread the word too.
Looking for more cleaning tips? Check out:
- 12 cleaning products and tools hotel housekeepers can't live without
- The 9 best cleaning products for your home in 2019
- The best vacuum cleaners for 2019, according to HGTV stars
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!