My newest cleaning obsession is the E-Cloth — a window cleaning set that not only removes dirt, grease and grime but also polishes those little fingerprints right off using only water. It’s easy, eco-friendly and actually works.

Plus, according to the company, E-Cloths are proven to remove over 99% of bacteria including E. coli and listeria from hard surfaces.

How the E-Cloth works

Use the light blue cloth first (pictured on the left) and the dark blue cloth second.

The set comes with two different cloths. Just wet and wring out the window cloth (the lighter blue cloth with a waffle weave texture), then wipe it on the surface you wish to clean. The cloth is made of microfiber technology which, when combined with water, breaks up and removes grease, grime and bacteria.

Next, grab the dry glass and polishing cloth (the darker blue one) and smooth it over the surface to give it a good polish. This one really makes your windows sparkle, removing light grease and finger marks.

How the E-Cloth compares to chemical cleaning supplies

Before (left) and After (right): The smudges are gone and it's streak-free, all with just water!

I had been using a chemical-based glass cleaning product for years, but often I’d still have streaks after I finished cleaning. Comparatively, the E-Cloth really does give my windows a smear-free finish. Plus, I really like the idea that it’s totally natural and therefore safer for us and my baby.

What’s really awesome is that it’s reusable so it can save you money in the long run. And you don’t have to use paper towels, so it’s great for the environment.

How to clean the E-Cloth

After you use the cloths, you should rinse them with hot water in the sink. According to the company, the rate of bacteria transfer from one surface to another after a warm rinse is only 0.01%, which feels pretty reassuring. But if you want to give them a really good soapy clean, you can throw them in the washing machine in hot water with a small amount of detergent.

You’ll probably want to tell others about it

My mother-in-law was the one who enlightened me about this product, giving it to me when my curious toddler got more interested in the window. And she found out about it from her sister-in-law who raved about it to her.

It’s just such a simple cleaning product that gives great results, you'll probably want to spread the word too.

