Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

The 9 cleaning supplies every home needs

Three cleaning experts clue us in on their favorite versatile essentials!

by Iggy Monda and Danielle Wolf / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Spring cleaning doesn't have to be a bummer — all you need are the right products!

Whether you're fixing up the bedroom, bathroom or kitchen, there's probably a lot of work to do. So, TODAY Home consulted with three cleaning experts — Jan Dougherty, author of “The Lost Art of House Cleaning,” Beth McGee, who wrote "Get Your House Clean Now," and Melissa Maker, author of “Clean My Space" — who shared their favorite products and tools to get any house spotless in no time.

1. White Vinegar

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

White Vinegar

$3Amazon

This multipurpose product is so outstanding, it was recommended by all three experts. “White vinegar is great for getting rid of bad odors, cutting grease and shining glass,” said Maker. “Something like cleaning vinegar might take an area in your home that might look hopeless and transform it and make it look clean and shiny.”

Dougherty swears by it for cleaning sealed wood furniture, glass and even fabric. When used on a rag to wipe down glass, it eliminates the waxy look left by common glass cleaners and lasts longer than most other cleaners. You can also pour it into a spray bottle and mist onto carpets, drapes and upholstered furniture for a dustless and odorless result.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Check out these surprising uses for vinegar

00:52

2. Microfiber Cloths

SimpleHouseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (50-pack)

$20Amazon

“Microfiber cloths cut my cleaning time probably around 20-30 percent, and they are reusable,” said Maker. “They are very absorbent; not only for dirt, but for liquid."

A microfiber cloth can absorb up to eight times its weight, making it the perfect, eco-friendly cleaning solution. Hint: You might want to buy these in bulk since you'll be using them for everything!

3. Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Bissell Zing Bagged Canister Vacuum

$50Amazon

Every home needs a versatile vacuum. A good one can suck the dirt off everything from rugs and floors to even the walls. “It is just a necessary tool for really getting your house clean,” said McGee. “Sweeping, Swiffering, none of that is going to get your house as clean as it needs to be.”

4. Krud Kutter

Krud Kutter Original Concentrated Cleaner Degreaser/Stain Remover

$14Amazon

Dougherty describes this powerful cleanser as "for your whole world and everything in it." She said bathroom and kitchen dirt are both primarily grease. So, she asked, “What better product to clean grease with than a degreaser?”

She suggests mixing the biodegradable, nontoxic cleanser with water in a five to one ratio for regular cleaning. Soak a terry cloth in it and put it on the end of a Swiffer mop to wipe down floors. And, to remove particularly nasty stains from carpets and furniture, spray full-strength Krud Kutter on a rag and apply it to the stain, step on it (don't rub) and repeat.

5. Castile Soap

Dr. Bronner's Unscented Baby-Mild Pure Castile Soap

$16Amazon

Diluted, vegetable-based castile soap makes a useful all-purpose cleaner, according to Maker. “The great thing about castile soap is you always get this nice squeaky clean feel,” she said. "It's nice for people who don’t like enchanted forest or lemon fresh or whatever the scent you find with cleaning companies.”

6. Toothbrush

Colgate Extra Clean Full Head Toothbrush (4 Count)

$3Amazon

“Anytime you have the urge to scratch something with your fingernail, that's a good time to use a toothbrush,” Maker suggested. Toothbrushes come in handy for tiny nooks and crannies that other cleaning supplies won’t fit in.

You know those discolored little rings around your sink drains? Mix some castile soap and baking soda together then scrub with a toothbrush. The best part is: You probably already have an extra one lying around the house.

7. Bar Keepers Friend household cleanser

Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser & Polish 21-Ounces

$3Amazon

“It’s a pretty universal product. It’s not an offensive odor or anything like that, and it won’t scratch,” said McGee. It can be used on dishes, sinks, stoves, glass and tables since it's nonabrasive.

8. Toilet Brush

Toilet Bowl Brush with Hideaway Holder

$3Amazon

McGee uses a toilet brush to clean her kitchen floors. Seriously.

“It has a long enough handle to make it easier so you are not on the floor scrubbing and it has very stiff bristles,” McGee said. It's convenient!

9. Spray Bottles

Plastic Spray Bottles

$12Amazon

Buckets should not be allowed anywhere near home cleaning because dunking a rag repeatedly into contaminated water/product mixtures will only make your house dirtier, Dougherty said. Instead, she advises clients to invest in a few spray bottles and transfer all products into them as soon as they buy them.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.