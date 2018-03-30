2. Microfiber Cloths

“Microfiber cloths cut my cleaning time probably around 20-30 percent, and they are reusable,” said Maker. “They are very absorbent; not only for dirt, but for liquid."

A microfiber cloth can absorb up to eight times its weight, making it the perfect, eco-friendly cleaning solution. Hint: You might want to buy these in bulk since you'll be using them for everything!

3. Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Every home needs a versatile vacuum. A good one can suck the dirt off everything from rugs and floors to even the walls. “It is just a necessary tool for really getting your house clean,” said McGee. “Sweeping, Swiffering, none of that is going to get your house as clean as it needs to be.”

4. Krud Kutter

Dougherty describes this powerful cleanser as "for your whole world and everything in it." She said bathroom and kitchen dirt are both primarily grease. So, she asked, “What better product to clean grease with than a degreaser?”

She suggests mixing the biodegradable, nontoxic cleanser with water in a five to one ratio for regular cleaning. Soak a terry cloth in it and put it on the end of a Swiffer mop to wipe down floors. And, to remove particularly nasty stains from carpets and furniture, spray full-strength Krud Kutter on a rag and apply it to the stain, step on it (don't rub) and repeat.

5. Castile Soap

Diluted, vegetable-based castile soap makes a useful all-purpose cleaner, according to Maker. “The great thing about castile soap is you always get this nice squeaky clean feel,” she said. "It's nice for people who don’t like enchanted forest or lemon fresh or whatever the scent you find with cleaning companies.”

6. Toothbrush

“Anytime you have the urge to scratch something with your fingernail, that's a good time to use a toothbrush,” Maker suggested. Toothbrushes come in handy for tiny nooks and crannies that other cleaning supplies won’t fit in.

You know those discolored little rings around your sink drains? Mix some castile soap and baking soda together then scrub with a toothbrush. The best part is: You probably already have an extra one lying around the house.

7. Bar Keepers Friend household cleanser

“It’s a pretty universal product. It’s not an offensive odor or anything like that, and it won’t scratch,” said McGee. It can be used on dishes, sinks, stoves, glass and tables since it's nonabrasive.

8. Toilet Brush

McGee uses a toilet brush to clean her kitchen floors. Seriously.

“It has a long enough handle to make it easier so you are not on the floor scrubbing and it has very stiff bristles,” McGee said. It's convenient!

9. Spray Bottles

Buckets should not be allowed anywhere near home cleaning because dunking a rag repeatedly into contaminated water/product mixtures will only make your house dirtier, Dougherty said. Instead, she advises clients to invest in a few spray bottles and transfer all products into them as soon as they buy them.