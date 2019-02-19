Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 19, 2019, 7:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Katie Jackson

Paper towels are the No. 1 product, by total sales, in Amazon's Health & Household department, so it's safe to say we're buying a lot of them. But when it's time to restock, which pack should you add to your cart?

TODAY asked several cleaning experts to share which sheets they swear by. From a 100-percent recycled roll to a best-selling roll that one reviewer describes as "thirsty," they weighed in with their top five recommendations.

Because even if you're trying to declutter your kitchen, you'll quickly realize it feels naked without a roll within arm's length.

The best paper towels

1. Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels (16 rolls), $39, Amazon

"For the best bang for your buck, you will want to choose something like this," said Alberto Navarrete, General Manager of Frisco Maids in Dallas, Texas. It's what Navarrete uses when he knows he's going to go through an entire roll. And he isn't alone in his appreciation for these slightly shorter sheets from Bounty. With 4.7 stars from nearly 400 reviews, they're Amazon's best-selling paper towels. Bounty advertises that 16 Quick Size rolls are equal to 40 regular rolls.

2. Scott Shop Towels (6 rolls), $9, Walmart

Also available in a 2-pack at Amazon and a 3-pack at Home Depot.

"For really rough jobs, including grease, or simply harder surfaces, you want Scott Shop Towels," said Navarrete. While these paper towels have an impressive 4.8-star rating from nearly 500 reviews on Amazon, they don't come cheap. Each roll has 55 sheets, so it's about 9 cents per sheet (compared to 2 cents per sheet for Bounty Quick Size). But you also have to factor in how many sheets you'll be using. In fact, one Amazon review titled "Strong and Reliable" said it's possible to wring them out, hang dry them and then reuse them again.

3. Kirkland Create-a-Size Towel (12 rolls), $27, Amazon

These are the paper towels one happy reviewer describes as "thirsty." Elena Ledeoux, whose cleaning company serves more than 4,000 clients in Las Vegas, Nevada, agreed. "We're constantly testing cleaning products and getting feedback from our team in the field," said the co-founder and CEO of Superb Maids. "Kirkland paper towels are preferred by all of our staff because they're very absorbent and don't leave streaks when we clean windows and mirrors." There's another plus to using these paper towels. With 160 sheets per roll, they only cost about 1 cent per sheet.

4. Brawny Pick-a-Size Paper Towels (16 rolls), $25, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Target

Paper towels aren't as tricky as cling wrap, but they can be a source of frustration. That's why Gioanna Villabrille, director of health and housekeeping at The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado, prefers Brawny. "It tears according to the size you need so you don't have any waste." One 5-star Amazon review, titled "This paper towel understands me," also mentioned how nice it is to have a towel that tears perfectly along the perforation. Of course Villabrille needs durability to get her job done. "Brawny paper towels are strong," she told TODAY. With 130 sheets per roll, Brawny Pick-a-Size is about 1 cent per sheet.

5. Seventh Generation 100% Recycled Paper (6 rolls), $9, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Target

"Molly Maid’s top cleaning supply recommendation is microfiber cloths," said Michael Silva-Nash, Executive Vice President of Molly Maid of Little Rock, Arkansas. "However, if paper towels are required, shop for a sustainable version such as Seventh Generation." Silva-Nash liked that they're made of 100-percent recycled paper and they're more sanitary than sponges in terms of not spreading bacteria. Unlike traditional paper towels, Seventh Generation's paper towels aren't whitened with chlorine bleach, so they might appear a little on the gray side. With 100 sheets per roll, they're about 2 cents per sheet.

