From mop slippers to oven liners, these 6 products will cut your cleaning time in half

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cleaning is one household task every member of the family dreads. It can be boring, is often hard work and, on top of it all, time consuming. Between work, friends, family and other commitments, it can be difficult to find time to keep your living area clean.

Lifestyle expert Jill Bauer joined Hoda & Jenna to share six affordable products that will make your life easier and cut your cleaning time in half. Whether you are cleaning the kitchen or sweeping the floors, take back the rest of your day by using essentials that do the job in no time. Read on to shop liner mats, baseboard cleaning tools and more.

While they may look a bit funny, these microfiber shoe covers can easily clean up dust, dirt and pet hair. You can wash these by hand or in a machine — it's up to you. They can also be used for cleaning cars, desks, glass surfaces and more.

Known as a miracle paste, The Pink Stuff was established in 1938 and is a versatile cleaner for both inside and out. Made from natural ingredients, this paste works well on even the toughest of stains.

Editor's note: Amazon is offering this product as a Lightning Deal, meaning you only have until 2:09 p.m. EST on June 22, 2021, to get this product for the discounted price of $11.96.

Get your bathroom looking good as new with this bathroom drill brush attachment. Use it on the shower or tiles and grout for a powerful deep clean. The kit includes three different sizes of brush attachments so you can get those hard to reach places.

Editor's note: As part of Prime Day, this product is on sale for $15.99 for Amazon Prime members on June 22, 2021.

If you are looking for a fast and easy way to clean your baseboards and molding, this tool is the perfect solution. The flexible head allows you to clean from any angle, and it can be used both dry or wet. Each pack comes with three reusable cleaning pads.

Avoid any nasty spills in the oven with these eco-friendly oven liners. Mats can be cleaned by hand or on the top rack of the dishwasher. They also work in electric, gas and toaster ovens; in air fryers and microwaves; on grills; and even as a baking mat.

Editor's note: As part of Prime Day, this product is on sale for $10.52 for Amazon Prime members on June 22, 2021.

These reusable refrigerator liner mats will keep your fridge clean and tidy. They not only work well in the refrigerator but also are perfect for kitchen shelves, pantries, shoe racks, bookcases, filing cabinets and more.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!