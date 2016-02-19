8 great places to buy long-lasting and stylish back-to-school clothes

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's back-to-school time, which means back to school shopping. And if you want your kid to look cool — without blowing out your budget — we've got you covered.

Most children have fairly specific likes (and dislikes), from colors to lengths to whether or not a shirt has a tag on it, which may irritate some girls and boys. My son is going through a phase where he wears all his shirts inside out ... he calls it his "look."

So, for back-to-school shopping, you'll want sturdy attire that will last the whole school year (in theory), but at the same time, is fun and functional.

To help guide you, we scoured the internet to find the best back-to-school styles and deals. Happy shopping, folks!

The online behemoth has a massive, and we do mean massive, selection of clothes, in all manner of sizes. Plus, returns are super-easy. And Prime Wardrobe lets you try on certain styles without commitment.

PUMA Kids' ST Runner NL Velcro Sneaker, $44, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

These sneakers stand the test of time. We speak from experience.

Spotted Zebra Girls' 2-Pack Knit Sleeveless Tiered Dresses, $24, Amazon

We love these colorful, fun numbers.

Levi's 511 Slim Fit Jeans, $16, Amazon

A total classic, at an unbeatable price.

This Swedish brand specializes in fun styles that are also seemingly indestructible. My son still wears shirts that we bought three years ago — not a tear or hole in sight.

Polarn O. Pyret Fun Print T-Shirt, $16, Polarn O. Pyret

Start the new year off on a happy note with this top.

Polarn O. Pyret Ingenious Hoodie, $54, Polarn O. Pyret

Well, this will surely encourage your kid to use his or her smarts!

We love the store's wide assortment of brands and products, for kids and adults.

CREWCUTS BY J.CREW Emoji Backpack, $49, Nordstrom

What's not to love about this sturdy and fun backpack?

TUCKER + TATE Sparkle Heart Sweater, $39, Nordstrom

We are smitten with this bright and engaging shirt.

We already know you can dress like a royal by shopping here, but the chain also offers some seriously good deals on back-to-school attire.

Wonder Nation Girls' Solid & Printed Leggings 2-Pack Set, $8, Walmart

Nothing beats comfy leggings when it comes to letting loose on the playground.

Fruit of the Loom Boys' Long Sleeve Crew T-Shirt with Rib Cuffs, $5, Walmart

This simple, classic shirt comes in a wide variety of colors.

We love this store for its huge, and we do mean huge, variety of jackets and various other outdoor essentials.

Crocs Kids Handle It Rain Boot, $35, Zappos

These are so fresh, and so practical.

Hatley Kids Color Changing Monster Trucks Raincoat, $54, Zappos

The most long-lasting raincoat this mom has ever bought.

Another brand we love because of its consistently high-quality attire and colorful garb.

Boden Fleece Zip Sweatshirt, $49, Boden

This is perfect for those transitional fall days.

Boden Color Pop Shirt, $20, Boden

Thunderbolt and lightning, not so very frightening!

Another store that has major options for parents, including those whose kids are into Under Armour. And you know who you are!

Under Armour Printed Logo-Print T-Shirt, $25, Macy's

You can't go wrong with this athletic shirt.

Under Armour Main Enforcer Pants, $30, Macy's

And behold equally comfortable and versatile bottoms.

A go-to destination for teens and tweens, with a nice selection of denim.

AE NE(X)T Level Super High-Waisted Jegging, $50, American Eagle

You can customize this style with your own back-patch.

AE Snoopy Graphic Tee, $25, American Eagle

You honestly can't get much cooler than Snoopy.

Go Tagless

This isn't a store, but rather, we collected a few options for kids, like my own, who loathe clothing tags and demand shirt and pants without those irritating attachments sewn in. “Some children are more sensitive to this nuisance than others. There’s an easy way to get around it — companies make clothing without it,” said Tovah Klein, the director of the Barnard Center for Toddler Development and the author of “How Toddlers Thrive: What Parents Can Do Today for Children Ages 2-5 to Plant the Seeds of Lifelong Success.” Here are some of the best we've found.

City Threads Boys' and Girls' 100% Pants, $30, Amazon

No buttons, zippers or tags!

Caomp Girl’s Bike Shorts, $27, Amazon

Not only are these tagless, but they look cute, too!

Primary Classic Jersey Tee, $10, Primary

We buy most of our clothes from this site, which specializes in mix-and-match styles that are insanely comfortable.