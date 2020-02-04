Walmart shoppers are loving how comfortable these $20 jeans are

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Finding a pair of jeans that make you feel confident and comfortable doesn't have to be a tall order.
If you're looking for a new addition to add to your closet, we've found a great option — and you don't need to break the bank in the name of style. For an affordable $20, you can score a pair of top-rated Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. bootcut jeans at Walmart.
According to the retailer, the style is a bestseller in the women's denim category and over 30,000 jeans have been sold in the last year. With almost 1,000 five-star reviews, online shoppers are excited over the fit, comfort and price of the denim style.
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Modern Bootcut Jeans
One pair has not been enough for some shoppers who have purchased multiple because of the "super soft" fabric and comfort that they provide.
Stuff We Love
"I bought multiple pairs of these jeans because they are inexpensive, flattering, comfortable, and soft," wrote one happy customer. "You can't go wrong! They have a nice, lightweight and stretchy feel to them, not the heavy denim of typical jeans."
From a classic "Emily" blue wash to black "Night Sky," the vintage-inspired bootcut style comes in four shades. The easy-to-wear silhouette is perfect, whether you're keeping it casual on the weekends or at work and has five roomy pockets.
Another great thing about these affordable jeans? They range in size from two to 22 with short, regular and long lengths to fit every body shape.
"I am a 5'11" plus-size woman and this is the first pair of reasonably priced jeans that fit!" raved one reviewer. "I accidentally ordered them twice and kept both anyway because they are so comfy. I can wear them all day, even when riding and training horses, and they are comfortable and the Long length is perfect for me!"
Shoppers have even taken notice of how great the jeans sit around the waist. Sagging and bunching are of no concern. Instead, the comfortable jeans move with you, as one reviewer found.
"I love these pants; they are my favorite jeans," wrote one fan. "I have always had issues finding pants that fit my waist and my rear, usually if they fit my butt, then they're too big on my waist — not these though! They retain their shape throughout the day."
Whether you're going out or staying in, these jeans can be dressed up, making them the perfect multi-use jean. Shoppers have also found that the fabric is lightweight, unlike typical jeans that have a thicker denim makeup.
"These jeans are fantastic," gushed another reviewer. "They have a nice weight-not too thick yet not at all flimsy. I wore them for three days without washing, and they held their shape very well. No saggy butt or bubbled knees or stretched out waist. I was honestly surprised at the quality for the price. And they look fantastic on. They can be worn with dressy tops and heals because of the cut and color."
For more fashion favorites, check out:
- The best fleece-lined leggings of 2020
- This affordable sweater feels 'like wearing a soft blanket'
- Find out why these $24 hoops make the best gift
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.