This year, there’s no need to shop at a bunch of different stores in order to check everyone off your gift list. Whether you enjoy perusing the aisles in person or prefer to do your Santa-duties online, there’s something for everyone at Walmart. Not only are many of the gifts unique and festive, there's something for everyone's budget. Here, we've found the best holiday picks for both men and women.

Gifts for men

Who says all video games have to be gifted to kids? The Nintendo Switch can be enjoyed by all age groups and is a super fun way to get everyone together (socially-distanced, of course) over the holidays.

Got a guy in your life who drops his phone 100 times a day? This phone case by OtterBox will prevent any mishaps from happening again.

Remember when the pandemic began and it was next to impossible to find weights for at-home use? Thankfully, Walmart’s got you covered with dumbbells in multiple sizes — perfect for the new home gym fanatic.

With so many of us stuck at home, installing a basketball hoop for the guy in your life might not be the worst idea. This is another great pick that can also bring the whole family together, too.

If I had a nickel for every time my boyfriend quotes The Office, I’d be a multi-millionaire at this point. I don’t know one dude who doesn’t love The Office — you just can’t lose with this gift.

Perfect for a stocking stuffer or a gift on the more inexpensive side, this flannel from George is super comfy but looks put-together enough for any Zoom work meetings.

Does it get any more classic than a Casio? For the guy that’s not really into the whole smartwatch trend, this pick is perfect.

Unfortunately, winter means lots of time indoors. But that doesn’t mean you need to be bored out of your mind. Be sure to gift this classic this holiday season and binge-watch the greatest series of all time!

You’ll definitely score a touchdown with this pigskin gift for any guy in your life.

Is there anything sexier than a guy wearing cologne? I think not! This pick from Calvin Klein features notes of petitgrain, lemon, lavender and bergamot for an irresistible scent that you won’t be able to get enough of. A gift for him, but perhaps it’s really a gift for you, too.

With so much time spent at home, it’s probably a good idea to invest in some awesome house slippers. This pick from Bearpaw is super comfy, comes in multiple colors and looks pretty swanky, too.

Gifts for women

There’s nothing that brightens up a kitchen more than a colorful plate set. This fun one features a funky floral design and is perfect for any small, socially-distanced get-togethers that you might be having this season.

Featuring 1200 watt, 1.5 horsepower motor with Total Crush Technology, this set from Ninja will blend smoothies, soups and even mix cookie dough easily. Plus, all the pieces are dishwasher safe for a simple clean up without the hassle of hand washing.

For the scrapbook crafter in your life (or the lady who just really loves color), consider gifting this 20 piece set of fun felt tip pens.

Hey, no one has to know that you’re giving your feet a little TLC while on that semi-important Zoom meeting for work. This gift is great for the lady in your life who loves to self-indulge every once in a while.

Let’s be honest — sometimes it feels like it’s next to impossible to get any work done with all the noise going on at home these days. Thanks to these incredibly powerful noise-canceling headphones from Bose, you won’t have to worry about the construction workers outside, your neighbor blasting their tunes all day or any other disturbance that prevents you from getting important work done.

This 5-piece set from the Pioneer Woman comes in multiple patterns and colors and is an ideal gift for any home cook.

A slow cooker, air fryer, pressure cooker and sautéing machine? Yes, please! This multi-use Instant Pot does it all and then some.

Fun fact: I’ve met Laura Geller a few times and can easily say her heart is as beautiful as her beauty products. This two piece set lets you take a gloss for yourself and gift the other one to someone else (or you might end up keeping both to yourself because they’re that good).

Small but mighty, this Google Nest Mini can play music from Spotify, answer all your random questions and can even control the lights and heat in your home, too.

What’s more fun, festive and personalized than adding a favorite photo to an item you’re likely to use daily? This photo mug from Walmart allows you to add any image you want to a ceramic mug. Plus, it’s a pretty inexpensive gift, too — perfect for when you need to get a gift for a friend, family member, coworker or boss and don’t want to shell out too much money.

For the skin care aficionado, this sheet mask gift set will help her tackle any and all skin care concerns when faced with the dreaded blemish or dull-looking skin.

This innovative gadget took the beauty world by storm this past year, and for good reason — the hair dryer and volumizer in one makes it super easy to add volume to your locks, without having to deal with a round brush and heavy blow dryer simultaneously.

If there was ever a year that hand cream was needed, it would be 2020. The amount of hand washing happening these days is important, but it is also wrecking our skin barriers, causing eczema and all sorts of other skin issues. Gift these hand creams to the hand-washing obsessed friend or family member.

The '70s are back and we’re loving all the tie-dye creations that have come along with it. This top is chic and comfy and could definitely be worn while lounging around the house or heading outside to walk the pup.

Got a lady in your life that’s trying to nix her Diet Coke habit? Consider gifting this sparkling water maker from SodaStream. It comes in multiple colors, is energy-efficient and most importantly, it’s healthy.

