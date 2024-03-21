As shopping editors, you can often find us in the office discussing recent purchases that are seriously impressing us. We'll frequently debate which picks are best, so in the spirit of competition that March often brings, we decided to turn our disputes into an official contest. Introducing the Shop All Day Spring All Stars, a commerce-style bracket featuring 16 of our all-time favorite products.

Over the next two weeks, you — our viewers and readers — will vote on the products below to determine which one is the true All Star of the season. To help you decide, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to walk us through the products that are being pitted against one another.

Earlier this week marked the first day of spring, and what better way to ring in the new season than with a floral dress? This mid-length linen dress features a sweetheart neckline, a smocked back and pockets which are always welcome additions on any dress or formal wear.

T-shirts are known as wardrobe staples, but this one truly solidifies itself as such thanks to its wide range of sizes, colors and the choice between a front pocket or no pocket.

You'll find yourself reaching for it (like many reviewers do!) because of its versatility, relaxed fit and oh-so-soft material.

For the indecisive jewelry-lover, this set comes complete with a variety of shapes, styles and metals — there's 68 different rings to choose from!

Plus, they're different sizes, meaning you can stack them to fit on any finger.

Whether you already own one or not, a bucket hat makes for the perfect beach day accessory. This modern, chic option from H&M is available in three different sizes, whereas other options are a one size fits all ordeal.

Made with recycled paper, this textured hat will keep you protected from the sun, while still looking stylish.

Between dry shampoo and leave-in conditioner, which would you rather use? While one promises to hydrate and and add shine, the other hopes to provide a grease-free look.

Color Wow hopes to do more than deliver hydrated hair, however, claiming this leave-in conditioner can also combat frizzy, dry strands. It was designed to work with all hair types, no matter if you have curly or coily, straight or slightly wavy hair.

Earn "wow's" without the extra effort thanks to this dry shampoo, that's earned the Shop TODAY editor stamp of approval.

"My date for the night immediately noted that my tresses looked incredible, which is a rare compliment given how little effort I put into my regular hair routine," said senior editor Jess Bender. "It looked as voluminous and fresh as it did seven hours later as it did when I initially sprayed it on, so I consider this a win in my book."

Safe to use on both your face and your body, this multitasking sunscreen provides SPF 60 protection, meaning you only need to reapply every couple of hours. It's free of oxybenzone, which dermatologists recommend avoiding if you can, due to its harmful effects.

Plus, the brand promises it will last up to 80 minutes in the water, perfect for your next beach vacation!

A buzzy, aesthetic brand, this pocket-sized SPF is a multitasking product. Available in 14 different shades, it will add a little bit of color and coverage to your skin, all while providing SPF 50 sun protection.

It goes on lightweight, and doesn't leave your skin feeling greasy or overly oily, according to reviewers.

Warm weather and ice cream go together like...well, ice cream and sprinkles. Skip the lines and make your own soft serve, fro-yo, gelato and more in only 20 minutes. Plus, you can add your favorite toppings and mix-ins throughout the process as well.

Just be sure to store certain parts of the machine in the fridge up to 24 hours beforehand, to obtain the right temperature.

For coffee brewed just right, store it overnight! This coffee maker lets you make it and set it, without multiple gadgets and parts. Simply fill up the provided basin with your coffee ground of choice, add cold water and stick it in the fridge to enjoy over the course of multiple days.

What do you think is dirtier? Your bathroom, or your phone screen? While there's no easy way to tell, decide which one you'd rather clean more, with these two products pitted against each other.

This mold and mildew cleaner takes time to see effective results (six to eight hours, to be exact), yet takes the elbow grease out of scrubbing away stains.

Admit it: your phone has been everywhere with you. Whether it's sat face down on airplane tray tables, been neglected once or twice on the dressing room floor, or you've even brought it to the bathroom with you, it deserves a good cleaning.

One spray of this disinfectant and your phone will look much better-and be free of all the bacteria it's naturally exposed to.

Do you prefer a portable light, or one that you can rely on everyday when it comes to relaxing and reading in bed? This LED neck light is both Jenna Bush Hager and Shop TODAY editor-approved, because it allows them to read hands-free while the rest of the house snoozes.

Renter-friendly? Check. Three different color temps? Check. Three different brightness settings? Check. For a mounted wall light that checks boxes you weren't even aware of, this option has got you covered.

It even swivels to hit different angles with ease, allowing you to read easily even if the rest of the room is unlit.

With all of the smart assistants out in the world, it's hard to keep track what aspects of our home aren't controlled by Alexa, Siri or Google.

When it comes to outfitting your home with smart technology, would you rather be able to control the temperature of your home, or the locks on your door?

This deadbolt not only allows you to control your lock via an app on your phone, but with a passcode entry and thumbprint identification, as back-ups. Ease vacation and out-of-town worries by checking to see if your doors are locked with one touch of a button.

For keeping your home at a reasonable temperature whether or not you're there to enjoy it, this thermostat allows you to do so via your phone or smart watch.

It even automatically adjusts the settings if you decide to open a window on nice days and easily integrates to work hand in hand with other smart home systems you have in place.

We launched our first-ever Shop TODAY All Stars — a curation of 16 bestselling and editor-favorite products across four categories: beauty, fashion, home and tech. For our 16 products, the Shop TODAY team chose must-have’s for spring, including tried-and-true brands and new finds, but they all had to meet the criteria: must be something we have used, meet a seasonal need and be under $150. From there, we reviewed everything based on efficacy of the product claims, size-inclusivity, stock and ease of use to come up with our 16 true All Stars for spring.