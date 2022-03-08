From platform shoes to pleated maxi skirts, here are 3 spring trends to try

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring is almost upon us, which means it is time to say goodbye to your winter wardrobe and push your warm weather clothes into view. Get ready to fold up your chunky sweaters and push your hats and scarves to the back of the closet, because now's time to embrace the latest spring trends.

This year, there are multiple fashion trends you can expect to see everywhere in the coming months. Between being bold with bright colors to styling a more sophisticated midi skirt and blazer outfit, these trends can easily be achieved.

To help you find ways to style these popular trends, fashion expert Melissa Garcia joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share three must-have looks.

Read on to shop an embroidered tote bag, a puff sleeve mini dress, Mary Jane shoes and more.

Look 1: bold colors with an oversized bag

If you are looking to rock a bold color this spring, these pull-on pants are a chic option. Eloquii is a women's plus-size clothing brand that offers sizes 14 through 28. The waistband is elastic for a comfortable fit and the wide-leg pants feature pockets as well.

Achieve a bold monochrome look by pairing the above pants with this fashionable gold top. The loose and easy fit is comfortable and stylish, so it's a perfect option to wear during the daytime or even a night out on the town.

Perfect for vacations, this oversized tote can hold all of your travel essentials. Big enough to hold a towel and much more, this roomy bag adds some flare to your vacation outfits. The embroidered design and fringe tassels are a fun way to ring in the warmer weather.

Look 2: pleated maxi skirt with an oversized blazer

This flirty pastel midi skirt is a great piece to have in your spring wardrobe. The flowy fit lands at mid-calf and there is also a buckle belt to create a cinched waist silhouette. This skirt can also be dressed up with a nice blouse or down with a T-shirt depending on your style.

With a relaxed fit, this silk-blend blazer is a light and airy spring option. The jacket is single-breasted and has notched lapels, front buttons and welt front pockets for a subtle, laid-back design.

Look 3: gingham and platforms

This gingham puff sleeve dress plays into the puff sleeve trend which was also very popular last spring and summer. The sweetheart neckline and ruffled cuffs give the dress a romantic feel. The straps are also designed to be non-slip at the shoulders.

Fully embrace a return to '90s fashion with these white chunky heel shoes. These Mary Janes are made with vegan leather and have a platform sole for a bit of extra height.

