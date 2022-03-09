Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Melissa Garcia joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with the hottest trends to follow this Spring. The warm weather styles include bold colors, oversized bags, pleated maxi skirts, gingham and platform shoes.
March 9, 2022
