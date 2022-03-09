IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie learns to cook with help from celeb chefs on TODAY All Day 

    Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring

TODAY

Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring

Melissa Garcia joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with the hottest trends to follow this Spring. The warm weather styles include bold colors, oversized bags, pleated maxi skirts, gingham and platform shoes.March 9, 2022

Will Ferrell reprises ‘Semi-Pro’ character to warm up with Steph Curry and the Warriors

