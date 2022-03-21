IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Spring into style with platform sneakers, sling bag, sunglasses, more 04:41
UP NEXT
Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep 04:55 Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen 11:00 Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house 05:32 Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more 05:28 Spring cleaning room by room: Products and hacks for a reset 04:03 Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more 04:57 Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art 04:39 Products from women-owned business: Candles, lip plump, jewelry 04:37 Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch 03:53 Wear printed, patchwork and low-rise jeans this spring for under $75 04:15 Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashions 03:57 Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates Wednesday 02:02 Toys to get your kids playing this Spring: scooters, skee-ball more 04:08 Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready 04:54 Get your ZZZs with this white noise machine, pillow and sleep headphones 04:35 Where to get best-selling products made by women 04:38 Throw it back to the 90’s with these favorite fashion trends 03:56 ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’ 25:03 Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom 04:28 Spring into style with platform sneakers, sling bag, sunglasses, more 04:41
Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto joins TODAY to show off fashion trends that will help you spring into style. She shows off a sling bag, a double knotted shoulder bag, a fashion-forward visor and more!
March 21, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Spring into style with platform sneakers, sling bag, sunglasses, more 04:41
UP NEXT
Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep 04:55 Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen 11:00 Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house 05:32 Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more 05:28 Spring cleaning room by room: Products and hacks for a reset 04:03