8 best sheets and towels to buy in 2022, according to Good Housekeeping

If you are looking to create a serene spa-like environment at home, one of the first things you should look to is your bath towels and sheets. The pampered feeling of stepping out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a fluffy towel, or when you slip into soft, clean sheets for bed makes the everyday feel a little more luxurious.

With so many options on the market, you might be wondering how you can find the best towels and sheets to fit your preferences. Luckily, Good Housekeeping, which conducts dozens of product tests in their lab and in the homes of consumer testers, did all of the hard work for you. The publication recently released its ultimate Laundry Guide, which highlights the best sheets and the winners of the 2022 Towel Awards.

Lexie Sachs, the executive textiles director of the Good Housekeeping Institute, stopped by TODAY to share the best of the best in towels and sheets, so you can make your daily routine feel a little more elevated.

Expert-recommended towels and sheets

If someone is looking for a soft and absorbent towel, Good Housekeeping testers found that this Brooklinen option was the best. For towels to feel spa-like, you’ll want to pay attention to fabric weight, which is listed as grams per square meter, or GSM. Anything over 600 GSM will feel more substantial, and this one is 820 GSM, Good Housekeeping shared. Testers loved the thickness and softness and found that during tests it was very absorbent. This Turkish cotton towel is also made with a strong Z-twist weave to avoid pulling and pilling.

Made with a cotton outside and a polyester microfiber inside, this towel is both lightweight and quick-drying. Good Housekeeping testers were fans of the soft ribbed construction and some users even said it dried them off instantly, Sachs said.

For lightweight and quick-drying towels, shoppers should look for options with low pile loops or ones that are made with a blend of materials rather than 100 percent cotton.

Get a good night’s sleep on this soft, smooth cotton sateen set, which earned the highest softness rating during Good Housekeeping consumer feel tests. The wrinkle-free material is heavy enough for cold temperatures but lightweight enough for year-round use, says the brand. During durability lab tests, these sheets were also found to be both strong and shrink-resistant, Sachs said.

For people who like their sheets to be more relaxed, Sachs suggests these Coyuchi Crinkled Percale Sheets. This set is crisp and cool, yet they still have a luxurious feel. Made with 100 percent organic cotton, the fabric has a lightly crinkled effect all over for a comfortable and casual look.

More Good Housekeeping towel and sheet award winners

These towels check all of the boxes, according to Good Housekeeping testers who described them as "absorbent, quick drying, strong and shrink-resistant." They're the ninth bestselling towel set on Amazon right now and have earned a near-perfect rating for softness from reviewers.

GH testers called this towel a "standout," adding that it is soft without being too soft. It is made from 100 percent cotton and comes in several eye-pleasing colors, so you can grab matching wash cloths, bath sheets and bath mats to match.

This sheet set is a consistent bestseller on Amazon for a reason. Though they're made from polyester, Good Housekeeping says they have a "silky and lightweight" feel to them that makes them feel "luxurious." It comes in so many different sizes and colors — there are even options for split king beds — so you likely won't have a hard time finding the perfect set.

If you're all about no-fuss bedding, this affordable sheet set won't disappoint. Good Housekeeping testers mentioned that the material is durable, so you can really stretch your $20 investment far. The hardest choice you'll have to make with this set is deciding the style you want — there are more than three dozen designs to choose from.

