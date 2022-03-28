IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 expert-approved ways to tidy up your closet, laundry room and more

  • How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Spring-cleaning tips, from washing sheets to drying towels

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Get started with spring-cleaning with these products

    05:46

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’

    25:03

  • Products to make your life easier: Elastic laces, rolling pin, more

    04:55

  • How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

    04:17

  • Tour Christy Carlson Romano’s beautiful Texas home

    12:42

  • Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant

    05:37

  • Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep

    04:55

  • Watch a sneak peek of Katherine Schwarzenegger on ‘The Home Edit’

    01:06

  • Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen

    11:00

  • Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house

    05:32

  • Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more

    05:28

  • How to spruce up your home for spring with beautiful florals

    04:00

  • Spring cleaning room by room: Products and hacks for a reset

    04:03

  • Toys to get your kids playing this Spring: scooters, skee-ball more

    04:08

  • How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)

    03:30

  • Woman starts tiny home company to help fight homelessness

    04:35

  • How to spruce up your home on a budget

    06:22

  • Brighten things up around the house with these products under $25

    03:48

TODAY

Spring-cleaning tips, from washing sheets to drying towels

03:39

Good Housekeeping executive textiles director Lexie Sachs joins TODAY with tips for washing sheets and drying towels, as well as what to consider when upgrading your sets.March 28, 2022

8 best sheets and towels to buy in 2022, according to Good Housekeeping

  • How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Spring-cleaning tips, from washing sheets to drying towels

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Get started with spring-cleaning with these products

    05:46

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’

    25:03

  • Products to make your life easier: Elastic laces, rolling pin, more

    04:55

  • How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

    04:17

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All