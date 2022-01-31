How to get Martha Stewart's most perfect pastries shipped to your door

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fans of Martha Stewart are often glued to her social media channels and cookbooks for her latest recipes and cooking tips. But now, the desserts created by the domestic goddess are available to all of us — no baking required.

Just like Ina Garten, Stewart has partnered with Goldbelly to make some of her most delectable desserts available for nationwide shipping. The desserts in the collection, which range from $59 to $79 each, with free shipping, includes a wide assortment of pastries, from croissants to cookies.

"I’m thrilled to partner with Goldbelly to bring my favorite baked cookies and pastries to their loyal customers. Thoughtfully packaged in my signature Martha blue, these cookies are baked using some of my life-long favorite recipes and they make the perfect gifts for your loved ones or for yourself," Stewart said in a statement.

Martha Stewart x Goldbelly launches on Jan. 31, and includes the following baked goods:

This flaky French layered pastry is filled with delectable caramelized sugar for a tender, sweet cake perfect for coffee breaks or afternoon tea.

Toss these beautiful danishes in the oven to bake up to a flaky, buttery finish. With a variety that includes apricot, cherry, and cream cheese danishes, this is the brunch assortment that we’ve been waiting for.

We may all like a sweet treat at the end of a meal, but if the whole family is together, chances are everyone has their own favorite pastry. This is a mix of Stewart's favorite pastries. It contains four each of her all-butter croissants, apricot danishes and kouign-amanns.

Bake these croissants in the oven to a flaky, golden brown finish that will also have the smell of fresh baked pastries wafting through the house. The assortment includes a mix of all-butter, chocolate, and raisin swirl croissants.

These are large cookies that are big enough to share, but no judgment if you don’t. This pack contains three each of three of Stewart's best cookie varieties: Kitchen Sink, Extraordinary Chocolate Chip and White Chocolate Pecan.

Can we ever have too many cookies? These are Martha’s daughter Alexis’s recipe for chocolate chip cookies. They are thin, crisp and chewy.

"Martha is an American icon and we're excited to announce that food lovers can now Goldbelly her most loved recipes anywhere, nationwide. From buttery French croissants to luxurious kouign-amann to her famous 'Kitchen Sink' cookies. It’s like stopping in for a cozy brunch at Martha's farmhouse," Goldbelly co-founder and CEO Joe Ariel said in a statement.

Looks like Valentine's Day brunch just got solved — thanks to Martha.