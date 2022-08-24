23 pumpkin desserts that will put you in a gourd mood

Like many people who live in seasonal places, I love fall. The crisp air, the feeling of change, the taste of wonderfully warm confections, sweet apples and squash. But to be honest, I'm also someone that always wishes pumpkin spice lattes would drop a little later — at least until after Labor Day.

Except for this year.

After this summer's record-breaking heat waves, I say bring it on! I want every reminder possible that autumn in upon us and that includes pumpkin, pumpkin and more pumpkin! Sure, while I'm in shorts or a sundress, I'll take that PSL on ice. But I'm certainly not going to hold back when it comes it pumpkin desserts. I'll take all the pies, flans, cookies, cakes, bars, puddings, buns, fritters, parfaits and anything I can get my autumn-craving hands on. If the recipe has anything to do with an orange gourd and contains something like cinnamon or nutmeg, please pass it over.

Enter TODAY Food's roundup of sensational pumpkin desserts to keep everyone eager for fall and satisfied all season long. Start baking now and enjoy your favorites well into the cold weather. We promise: They're all worth a regular spot in the recipe rotation.

This recipe is quick, easy and tastes just like a pumpkin pie. It requires no crust, no oven and no fancy tools. It can also be made a day in advance.

Thick Greek yogurt, dates that taste like caramel, maple syrup, pumpkin and nutmeg combine into a delightfully creamy dessert that's low in sugar but still full of bold flavor that hit the spot when you're craving something sweet.

Sometimes we just need a classic when it comes to fall-flavored classics. And it doesn't get more traditional and delicious than homemade pumpkin pie.

Try this deep-dish pumpkin pie when you want to put a modern spin on an old favorite. Adding Chinese five-spice powder to the filling may seem unorthodox, but two of its components (cinnamon and clove) can already be found in standard pumpkin-pie spice. The dramatic crust is delightfully easy to create.

Give your popcorn an addictive, pumpkin-y spin by tossing a batch with a sweet and caramel-like sauce and then crisping it in the oven. It helps take a standard snack from good to, well, incredible. Plain crunchy popcorn becomes completely irresistible with the cozy warm flavors of fall. You will not be able to stop popping — and that's totally fine because there's only 45 calories per cup and a dose of filling fiber. Munch on, folks.

Technically six (yes, six!) desserts in one, the cherpumple combines cherry, pumpkin and apple pies with three different flavors of cake, all stacked high under a blanket of cream cheese frosting. Consider it the turducken of desserts. It sounds intimidating, but it's way easier to pull off than you could imagine.

No, it's not a spelling error. This is a recipe that dates back to the 1670s. It's a pumpkin and apple pie hybrid using wine. It's definitely different from a modern recipe, but its old-world charm and seasonal flavors make it a timeless dessert.

This is a fun recipe that will please everyone, even the pickiest people, during the holidays. You can have three different flavors of pie all in one, so everyone is satisfied.

"I have 101 Bundt cake recipes on my website, but this one is my very favorite. It's always moist, it's always delicious and it always tastes just like fall," says Shay Shull about this sweet, spicy dessert that only requires five minutes of prep.

This recipe is easy and it can be made in advance, which is great when you have a little extra time on your hands or are getting things ready for a party. It's crumbly topping adds that extra touch to the creamy, pumpkin filling.

Natalie Morales keeps this no-fuss flan straight to the point vanilla and condensed milk but gives it some added fall flair with pumpkin pie flavors like cinnamon and nutmeg. Each bite feels cool going down with a warm touch.

With this casserole, you can make it a day or two ahead and just pop it in the oven an hour or so before brunch, which makes it especially fantastic for having friends or family over. Plus, it always makes the house smell of pumpkin spice, maple syrup and freshly brewed coffee at brunch time.

Enjoy all the wonder of pumpkin pie in one tasty sip. These shots are perfect for any fall celebration where you don't want to be slicing up cakes and other confections. Just pass out and enjoy!

This creamy pudding is one of Valerie Bertinelli's favorite desserts to make in the fall. The warm spices complement the sweet pumpkin perfectly.

Cinnamon and pumpkin cakes get rolled up into a log swirled with cream cheese frosting. They're perfect for dessert, a sweet breakfast treat with coffee or autumn entertaining.

"When fall strikes, I long for cozy, gooey treats, but I am not always down to make a full pie. These little squares deliver big on dessert magic," says Christina Tosi.

These pumpkin cookies are like fluffy clouds of pumpkin-spice heaven. The pumpkin adds a subtle flavor that isn't too overpowering, while lending to the extremely soft and fluffy texture of these cookies, to make them almost cake-like.

Impress guests throughout fall festivities with Marcela Valladolid's stunning pumpkin cheesecake topped with shards of pumpkin-brown sugar brittle.

This recipe is all pumpkin all the time! The crispy fritters are made from fresh roasted pumpkin then they get a dip in sweet pumpkin caramel infused with homemade pumpkin butter.

Pumpkin puree is cheap and helps make tasty treats. Use pumpkin puree to make these unbelievable pumpkin cinnamon buns from scratch with this recipe from Gesine Bullock-Prado.

Eating this is like having the most delicious cloud of pumpkin pie. It's light and fluffy yet with all the deep flavors of the heavier classic version. Exactly what you want after eating an indulgent meal.

A cross between pumpkin pie and French toast, this super-decadent caramel pumpkin bread pudding is an awesome addition to any dessert or decadent brunch spread.

Pumpkin flavors may be most popular when the leaves begin to change color in the fall, around Thanksgiving and through the winter holidays. But give the delicious fall flavor a little love throughout the year with this gorgeous, no-bake pumpkin cheesecake. The spices are warm, but the oven doesn't have to be.