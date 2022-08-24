IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals and Deals: Up to 90% off tech, totes, more — plus free shipping

23 pumpkin desserts that will put you in a gourd mood

Go beyond pie with these gourdgeous recipes.

Make Christina Tosi's easy-as-pie bars

05:08
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Like many people who live in seasonal places, I love fall. The crisp air, the feeling of change, the taste of wonderfully warm confections, sweet apples and squash. But to be honest, I'm also someone that always wishes pumpkin spice lattes would drop a little later — at least until after Labor Day.

Except for this year.

After this summer's record-breaking heat waves, I say bring it on! I want every reminder possible that autumn in upon us and that includes pumpkin, pumpkin and more pumpkin! Sure, while I'm in shorts or a sundress, I'll take that PSL on ice. But I'm certainly not going to hold back when it comes it pumpkin desserts. I'll take all the pies, flans, cookies, cakes, bars, puddings, buns, fritters, parfaits and anything I can get my autumn-craving hands on. If the recipe has anything to do with an orange gourd and contains something like cinnamon or nutmeg, please pass it over.

Enter TODAY Food's roundup of sensational pumpkin desserts to keep everyone eager for fall and satisfied all season long. Start baking now and enjoy your favorites well into the cold weather. We promise: They're all worth a regular spot in the recipe rotation.

Chef Lovely's Pumpkin Pie Mousse
Courtesy Connie "Lovely" Jackson
Get The Recipe

Chef Lovely's Pumpkin Pie Mousse

Connie "Lovely" Jackson

This recipe is quick, easy and tastes just like a pumpkin pie. It requires no crust, no oven and no fancy tools. It can also be made a day in advance.

Healthy Pumpkin Parfait
Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Healthy Pumpkin Parfait

Elena Besser

Thick Greek yogurt, dates that taste like caramel, maple syrup, pumpkin and nutmeg combine into a delightfully creamy dessert that's low in sugar but still full of bold flavor that hit the spot when you're craving something sweet.

Homemade Pumpkin Pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Homemade Pumpkin Pie

Curtis Stone

Sometimes we just need a classic when it comes to fall-flavored classics. And it doesn't get more traditional and delicious than homemade pumpkin pie.

Martha Stewart's 5-Spice Pumpkin Pie with Phyllo Crust
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's 5-Spice Pumpkin Pie with Phyllo Crust

Martha Stewart

Try this deep-dish pumpkin pie when you want to put a modern spin on an old favorite. Adding Chinese five-spice powder to the filling may seem unorthodox, but two of its components (cinnamon and clove) can already be found in standard pumpkin-pie spice. The dramatic crust is delightfully easy to create.

Joy Bauer's Pumpkin Kettle Corn
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Pumpkin Kettle Corn

Joy Bauer

Give your popcorn an addictive, pumpkin-y spin by tossing a batch with a sweet and caramel-like sauce and then crisping it in the oven. It helps take a standard snack from good to, well, incredible. Plain crunchy popcorn becomes completely irresistible with the cozy warm flavors of fall. You will not be able to stop popping — and that's totally fine because there's only 45 calories per cup and a dose of filling fiber. Munch on, folks.

The Cherpumple
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

The Cherpumple

Casey Barber

Technically six (yes, six!) desserts in one, the cherpumple combines cherry, pumpkin and apple pies with three different flavors of cake, all stacked high under a blanket of cream cheese frosting. Consider it the turducken of desserts. It sounds intimidating, but it's way easier to pull off than you could imagine.

Pumpion Pie
Courtesy of Max Miller
Get The Recipe

Pumpion Pie

Max Miller

No, it's not a spelling error. This is a recipe that dates back to the 1670s. It's a pumpkin and apple pie hybrid using wine. It's definitely different from a modern recipe, but its old-world charm and seasonal flavors make it a timeless dessert.

Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato, Pecan and Pumpkin Pie
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato, Pecan and Pumpkin Pie

Jocelyn Delk Adams

This is a fun recipe that will please everyone, even the pickiest people, during the holidays. You can have three different flavors of pie all in one, so everyone is satisfied.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Bundt Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Spice Latte Bundt Cake

Shay Shull

"I have 101 Bundt cake recipes on my website, but this one is my very favorite. It's always moist, it's always delicious and it always tastes just like fall," says Shay Shull about this sweet, spicy dessert that only requires five minutes of prep.

Streusel Topped Pumpkin Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Streusel Topped Pumpkin Pie

Shay Shull

This recipe is easy and it can be made in advance, which is great when you have a little extra time on your hands or are getting things ready for a party. It's crumbly topping adds that extra touch to the creamy, pumpkin filling.

Natalie's Pumpkin Flan
Annabelle Breakey / Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Natalie's Pumpkin Flan

Natalie Morales

Natalie Morales keeps this no-fuss flan straight to the point vanilla and condensed milk but gives it some added fall flair with pumpkin pie flavors like cinnamon and nutmeg. Each bite feels cool going down with a warm touch.

Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole

Ryan Scott

With this casserole, you can make it a day or two ahead and just pop it in the oven an hour or so before brunch, which makes it especially fantastic for having friends or family over. Plus, it always makes the house smell of pumpkin spice, maple syrup and freshly brewed coffee at brunch time.

Pumpkin Pie Shots
Alamy stock
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Pie Shots

Nikki Pechet

Enjoy all the wonder of pumpkin pie in one tasty sip. These shots are perfect for any fall celebration where you don't want to be slicing up cakes and other confections. Just pass out and enjoy!

Valerie Bertinelli's Pumpkin Pudding
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Pumpkin Pudding

Valerie Bertinelli

This creamy pudding is one of Valerie Bertinelli's favorite desserts to make in the fall. The warm spices complement the sweet pumpkin perfectly.

Pumpkin Rolls
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Rolls

Matt Abdoo

Cinnamon and pumpkin cakes get rolled up into a log swirled with cream cheese frosting. They're perfect for dessert, a sweet breakfast treat with coffee or autumn entertaining.

Christina Tosi's Easy-as-Pie Pumpkin Bars
Henry Hargreaves
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Easy-as-Pie Pumpkin Bars

Christina Tosi

"When fall strikes, I long for cozy, gooey treats, but I am not always down to make a full pie. These little squares deliver big on dessert magic," says Christina Tosi.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Samah Dada

These pumpkin cookies are like fluffy clouds of pumpkin-spice heaven. The pumpkin adds a subtle flavor that isn't too overpowering, while lending to the extremely soft and fluffy texture of these cookies, to make them almost cake-like.

Pumpkin (Calabaza en Tacha) Cheesecake
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin (Calabaza en Tacha) Cheesecake

Marcela Valladolid

Impress guests throughout fall festivities with Marcela Valladolid's stunning pumpkin cheesecake topped with shards of pumpkin-brown sugar brittle.

Pumpkin Fritters
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Fritters

Ariane Duarte

This recipe is all pumpkin all the time! The crispy fritters are made from fresh roasted pumpkin then they get a dip in sweet pumpkin caramel infused with homemade pumpkin butter.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns

Gesine Bullock-Prado

Pumpkin puree is cheap and helps make tasty treats. Use pumpkin puree to make these unbelievable pumpkin cinnamon buns from scratch with this recipe from Gesine Bullock-Prado.

Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie
Nicole Franzen
Get The Recipe

Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie

Erin French

Eating this is like having the most delicious cloud of pumpkin pie. It's light and fluffy yet with all the deep flavors of the heavier classic version. Exactly what you want after eating an indulgent meal.

Gooey Caramel Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gooey Caramel Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Grace Parisi

A cross between pumpkin pie and French toast, this super-decadent caramel pumpkin bread pudding is an awesome addition to any dessert or decadent brunch spread.

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
Carrie Parente
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

Carrie Parente

Pumpkin flavors may be most popular when the leaves begin to change color in the fall, around Thanksgiving and through the winter holidays. But give the delicious fall flavor a little love throughout the year with this gorgeous, no-bake pumpkin cheesecake. The spices are warm, but the oven doesn't have to be.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.