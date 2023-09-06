Drew Barrymore really does it all. She's an acclaimed actress, host of her own talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," and she's also behind some of out favorite home products at Walmart.

Since it launched in 2021, her aptly-named Beautiful by Drew Barrymore line has been releasing functional and stylish kitchen essentials, that range from air fryers to ice cream makers. And now, the brand is bringing its signature elegant designs to the hydration space with a new collaboration with Pur.

The new Beautiful by Pur collection features three redesigned versions of Pur's fan-favorite pitchers, dispensers and faucet mounts — all with sleek and minimal designs that will fit right into any home aesthetic.

“We’ve all heard that hydration is one of the keys to good health. So, every day I tell myself I’m going to drink more water. And now with our new Beautiful collaboration with PUR, I’m actually doing it!" Barrymore shared in a release. "Our innovative spin on design and PUR’s proven technology are working together to make it easier and more enjoyable to drink up. Remember, the glass is always half full!”

All items in the collection retail for $40 and are currently available at Walmart.

Drew Barrymore Beautiful by Pur collection

This water pitcher has a built-in filter that's designed to reduce bad taste and odor from chlorine, certain heavy metals and select pollutants, the brand says. Even better, it has a stay-tight lid that's made to let you pour a drink while the water is still filtering — without any unfiltered water leaking out. The sleek gold handle and white icing design make it stylish enough that you can put it right on the table for dinner parties or backyard barbecues.

Families or those who find themselves repeatedly filling up their water bottle throughout the day will appreciate this dispenser's large 30-cup capacity. The slim design is made to easily fit in your refrigerator and the spigot handle makes getting your water fill easy.

This filtration system is designed to attach to your faucet, so you can get fresh, clean water right from the tap. It has a light indicator, so you'll know when it's time to change the filter. It's said to be easy to install — according to the brand, you can set it up in just two quick steps and it doesn't require any tools.

More bestselling picks from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

For tea, pour-over coffee and more, this kettle will help you ensure that you get the perfect brew every time. It features four one-touch preset programs for white, green, oolong (and coffee) and black teas, so it'll adjust the temperature depending on what you're making. Plus, with the sleek design and six color options, you'll want to keep it proudly displayed on your countertop all the time.

This immersion blender comes equipped with plenty of additional accessories. Along with a detachable blending shaft, it comes with a whisk attachment and a cup chopper, so it's a truly versatile tool.

This toaster features seven settings and preset buttons, so you can easily get your toast just the way you want it. It also has self-adjusting toast slots that adapt to fit different sizes of bread and bagels.

Upgrade your old, dull knives with this six-piece set from the Beautiful collection. The set comes with a chef knife, bread knife, serrated utility knife, fine-edge utility knife, Santoku knife and a paring knife and each one is said to be designed with a sleek ergonomic handle.

This Dutch oven is designed to be taken straight from your oven to your tabletop for serving. It's said to be oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used for a variety of meals, from stews to meats.