Drew Barrymore's brand drops new appliances — plus, affordable kitchenware to shop

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner, which means it's high time to get started on checking off your gift list and prepping for all those family dinners you volunteered to host.

The popular brand by Drew Barrymore recently added a number of brand-new appliances to its collection, including a 12-piece cookware set, portable blender, juicer and a very highly requested microwave. Andmmost of them also come in the same stunning pastel shades and matte finishes to match the other Beautiful products already in the line.

Below, we've rounded up the new launches as well as other gadgets, cupware and more from the brand to shop. Whether you're looking for a gift for a fellow foodie or want to give your kitchen a beautiful refresh, these are the items to put on your wish list.

New Beautiful kitchenware by Drew Barrymore

For those who are always in a rush in the AM, make mornings a little easier with a to-go blender. This portable device is easy to use (one-touch operation) and one charge can make up to 22 drinks, according to the brand, and compact enough to fit right in your tote.

Fans of Beautiful have been quite outspoken about their wishes for the brand to add a microwave to its collection — so Barrymore delivered. The appliance is touch-activated and comes with 15 heating pre-sets for easy meal prep. It's only available in white right now, but we won't be surprised to see other colors released in the future.

Many juicers on the market are either inconveniently large or tend to make a mess. This one from Beautiful is designed to not overwhelm your kitchen counter and comes with an anti-drip spout to minimize clean-up. Plus, all the detachable parts are dishwasher safe, according to the brand.

Replace your old, worn-down cookware with a brand-new 12-piece set. Made from non-stick ceramic and with a design that is compatible with all stovetops, according to the brand, these sleek pots and pans are exactly what your kitchen upgrade needs this holiday season.

More Beautiful kitchenware to shop

Another drop this year, this electric skillet is a must-have for all the sautéing and simmering you'll be doing this holiday season. It comes with a 1,500-watt heating system and a cast aluminum expander that can provide seven quarts of depth — perfect for bigger meals.

If your work desk or car cupholders feel incomplete without a water bottle, this sleek option is a must. Available in five bold colors, the Beautiful tumbler functions as beautifully as it looks, thanks to a double-wall construction that helps keeps drink cold and a latex-free (and PVC-, BPA- and phthalate-free) makeup for safe hydration, according to the brand.

Give your tablescape a look that's as sharp as the brand-new steak knives you place them on. Not only are the micro-serrations designed to help you slice through food with ease, but their stainless steal design and Beautiful logo embossment will make heads turn before digging in.

Whether you need to whip, chop, blend or whisk, this immersion blender — and all the accessories that come with it — can fulfill whatever meal prep need you desire. It's 8-inch length provides easier access to deeper pots and its ergonomic design is made for more comfortable usage.

Bake in style while using this hand mixer, which features six different speed levels and a matching storage case to keep your organized. You can grab it in one of five colors for just under $30.

If you don't need a full 12-piece set, you can grab Beautiful's ceramic pans by themselves. This 5.5 quart option promises fast and even heat distribution as well as compatibility with all stovetops and induction cooktops.

All five shades of the Beautiful coffee maker are on sale for under $50, but you can grab the black style for 25% off while this deal lasts. It's designed to make up to 14 cups in one brew and comes with a replaceable charcoal filter to help you get the freshest cup of joe every time.