From totes to compact wallets, 12 accessories to shop from Amazon — starting at $13

Every woman needs a good purse and/or wallet for daily use. Preferably, one that works as both a fashion statement and a carryall for our essentials.

Whether you're looking for a stylish crossbody, a neutral backpack for work or a trendy tote with plenty of storage room, Amazon has tons of affordable options to choose from. And by tons, we mean practically endless! So, to help you narrow down your choices, we scrolled through the hefty list of top-rated and customer-loved options and found 12 styles we think you'll love. The best part? They're all under $40!

Top-rated Amazon purses and wallets

Are you looking for a new tote bag? You're in luck! This faux leather option can hold everything you need whether you're traveling, working, shopping or going to school. The chic style is fashionable and practical. Plus, it comes in over 100 colors, so there's one shade for every personal style and aesthetic.

If you're looking for an accessory upgrade, you're in luck. This Amazon find offers three different bags in one set: One large tote, one crossbody and one wallet clutch. According to the brand, they're each scratch- and tear-resistant and made from a faux leather material.

The wallet may not be the star of the show, but you still want it to be fashionable. This chic option (which comes in a variety of colors, but how can you resist this Peacock Blue?) is 100 percent handmade and features a gold-tone feather clasp detailing.

Not much of a purse person? You can fit all the essentials in this spacious double-zipper wallet. It's designed with storage in mind, with an interior large enough to safely store a phone, cash, cards, coins and more at the same time.

This bag looks so luxurious, we can't believe it's under $25. In addition to its elegant design, the purse also boasts and adjustable strap, metal double zippers and an interior that is said to be big enough to hold most cell phones.

This backpack boasts a nearly five-star rating from nearly 18,000 customer reviews. The roomy bag can hold a laptop or tablet and has multiple interior and exterior pockets for storage. If you're looking for a backpack that is extra roomy, many shades are also available in a larger size.

This wallet is popular because of its resemblance to high-end designer styles. Although it's not the real deal, it's only $14 and comes in a variety of colorways and patterns.

Keeping your wallet organized can be a struggle. That's why this card case wallet could be the perfect addition to your accessories collection. This top-rated style has 16 card slots, one ID slot and two zippered slots for your cash or phone.

Wicker bags can complete any summer outfit, and these handmade styles are available in different shapes and colors to match any look. According to the brand, they're made with genuine leather and are handcrafted by Balinese artisans.

The days of not having room in your purse for your wallet, phone, and personal items are over! The multifunctional design of this bag will give you more space and storage. Plus, it comes in 21 different styles to choose from.

This reversible tote might just be the perfect everyday bag. Flip it inside out to change the color you wear each day! The 2-in-1 accessory is large enough to fit something as big as a laptop and also comes with a coin purse to hold smaller personal belongings.

The perfect crossbody is usually hard to find, but then we found this crossbody on Amazon that made it easier than ever. It has over 10,000 customer five-star ratings and comes in 18 different colors, so you can find the right one for you. With three large pockets throughout, this makes for a great extra-spacious accessory.