35 of the best wedding songs that'll have everyone saying 'I do'

Once the all-important dress has been picked out and the last invitation is in the mail, it's time to decide what music to play at your wedding.

Choosing a first dance song or the tune that plays as you walk down the aisle to isn't easy because the music is as much part of your wedding day as anything else, and the songs you select end up saying lot about you as a couple.

"Picking the music vibe for a wedding, from the ceremony to the last dance, is as important to couples as the flowers, food and venue," Nancy Goldstein, director of creative design at Amazing Celebrations & Events, tells TODAY.com.

When considering which wedding songs will be included in the soundtrack, it's important to think about how they align with the sentiment and meaning of your big day.

"Many of our clients have planned choreographed first dances, so picking the song becomes more personal rather than thinking about the popularity of the song," Goldstein says.

"Couples are also 'orchestrating' the music for the ceremony prelude and recessional, often mixing live music with recorded music to create the perfect ambiance for their special day," Goldstein adds.

While every song on your wedding playlist should have some sort of significance, we've rounded up a collection of popular wedding songs to help get the ball rolling.

'At Last!' by Etta James

Etta James' iconic song has been played and performed at many weddings (and famously at a presidential inauguration) since its release in 1960, proving that it continues to stand the test of time.

'Always and Forever' by Heatwave

Heatwave's "Always and Forever" has been a favorite slow dance song for couples since its release in 1976 and with sweet lyrics like "We'll share tomorrow together," it will continue to be a popular wedding song.

'Can’t Help Falling in Love' by Elvis Presley

"Take my hand, take my whole life, too," Elvis Presley serenades. We can't help but fall in love with this heartwarming classic.

'Everything' by Michael Bublé

This bouncy tune by Michael Bublé is all about finding true love in life's crazy times, making it a great one to add to the reception playlist.

'Make You Feel My Love' by Adele

Adele takes this Bob Dylan song to the next level. "Make You Feel My Love" is tender and just right for that first dance as a married couple.

'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran

"Perfect" by Ed Sheeran is sure to bring a tear or two to your eye during that very first dance, especially since it was written for his wife (and former high school sweetheart), Cherry Seaborn.

'Marry You' by Bruno Mars

Based on the title alone, "Marry You" by Bruno Mars needs no further explanation. With wedding bells chiming throughout the song, it's an upbeat addition to any wedding playlist.

'Just the Way You Are' by Billy Joel

Everyone knows the lyrics to this Billy Joel classic and will be singing alone as he implores his love "don't changin' to try and please me."

'Marry Me' by Train

Just try and say "no" to Train's Pat Monahan as he croons this proposal ballad that's just right for walking down the aisle or slow dancing to.

'I’m Yours' by Jason Mraz

Released in 2008, "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz is a light-hearted tribute to true love. It's uptempo beat will have everyone tapping their toes.

'Lucky' by Jason Mraz

"Lucky" is yet another Jason Mraz song that needs to be on the wedding playlist. The acoustic-driven duet with Colbie Caillat is just the right tune for the couple looking to celebrate their friendship along with their love.

'The Way You Look Tonight' by Tony Bennett

More often than not, Frank Sinatra's version of "The Way You Look Tonight" gets all the attention. But we love Tony Bennett's tender version off the "My Best Friend's Wedding" soundtrack, too.

'Amazed' by Lonestar

With lyrics like "I wanna spend the rest of my life with you by my side," you can't go wrong with Lonestar's "Amazed."

'This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)' by Natalie Cole

Enter the quintessential rom-com song. On movie soundtracks like "While You Were Sleeping" and "The Parent Trap," it's guaranteed to get everyone smiling.

'Better Together' by Jack Johnson

Let Jack Johnson's dreamy acoustic song be a charming reminder that through thick and thin, everything is better when we're together.

'Come Away With Me' by Norah Jones

"Come Away With Me" beckons lovers to run through fields, sit atop mountains and never stop being each other's best friend.

'Jar of Hearts' by Christina Perri

One of two "Twilight" songs on this list, Christina Perri's ethereal "Jar of Hearts" was written specifically for the film and plays during Edward and Bella's iconic wedding scene.

'Flightless Bird, American Mouth' by Iron & Wine

The lyrics from "Flightless Bird, American Mouth" may not exactly scream "wedding," even so they're guaranteed to evoke images of a certain prom dance in a white-light bedazzled gazebo (ahem, "Twilight").

'All of Me' by John Legend

Written for wife Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's piano-driven ballad, "All of Me," became an instant classic after its release in 2013.

'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran

Although he was just 23 when he wrote it, Sheeran perfectly captures the beauty of everlasting love in this wedding favorite.

'September' by Earth, Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire's 1978 disco tune is mandatory on any (and all) wedding playlists. Everyone will dance. The end.

'I Gotta Feeling' by the Black Eyed Peas

The dance floor is sure to be packed when "I Gotta Feeling" comes on. It's undeniably infectious, and the best part? Everyone knows the words.

'Unchained Melody' by The Righteous Brothers

This The Righteous Brothers song has been popular since it was released back in 1965, but it rose to new heights after being featured in the 1990 blockbuster "Ghost."

'Love Me Tender' by Elvis Presley

Recorded by Elvis Presley in 1956, "Love Me Tender' remains one of the greatest love songs of all time.'

'You Are the Best Thing' by Ray Lamontagne

Consider this sweet song by Ray Lamontagne as a loving tribute to the one you love.

'Say A Little Prayer for You' by Dionne Warwick

One of the highlights from the film " My Best Friend's Wedding" is when Rupert Everett breaks out into "Say A Little Prayer for You." Ever since, the song has become a favorite to play at weddings.

'When a Man Loves a Woman' by Percy Sledge

A No. 1 Billboard song back in 1966, "When a Man Loves a Woman" has been covered countless times since by artists like Bette Midler and Michael Bolton.

'Endless Love' by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

"Endless Love" is the theme song from the 1981 movie by the same name. While the movie didn't make much of a splash, the song remains a popular wedding ballad.

'From This Moment On' by Shania Twain

Released as both a duet and a solo, "From This Moment On" is one of Shania Twain's most popular songs — and understandably so.

'Still the One' by Shania Twain

The companion piece to Shania Twain's "From This Moment On," this song is a slower, gentler acoustic tune that celebrates enduring love.

'I’ve Had the Time of My Life' by Jennifer Warnes and Bill Medley

Even if the happy couple doesn't master the lift at the end, "I've Had the Time of My Life" will still get the whole crowd dancing.

'Stand By Me' by Ben E. King

Simple but effective, "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King speaks to what all marriages are built on — being each other's rock in good times and bad.

'Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours' by Stevie Wonder

Another rom-com favorite, this Stevie Wonder tune is featured in "You've Got Mail," the classic love story starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

'What a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong

Released in 1967, "What a Wonderful World" didn't make much of a dent in the music world until it was featured in the 1988 film "Good Morning Vietnam." Though it doesn't seem like wedding fodder, it's lyrics about the simple joys in life make it a popular choice.

'Bless the Broken Road' by Rascal Flatts

This Rascal Flatts song is nothing short of a weeper. With lyrics that tell the tale of mishaps and lost dreams leading to your one true love, it's a tribute to how things that go wrong can lead us to something — or someone — that's just right.