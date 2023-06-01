26 touching anniversary gifts your spouse will adore after 20 years together

In the blink of an eye, you've gone from newlyweds to an old married couple (in the best possible way) and now it's time to celebrate 20 years of wedded bliss. As you reflect on the past two decades together, it's only natural to agonize over a gift idea that measures up to this milestone occasion, but you don't necessarily have to reinvent the wheel while searching for the perfect present.

Each year of marriage comes with its own symbolic gift, so we consulted some wedding pros to weigh in on the perfect options to celebrate 20 years of marriage. If you prefer to buck tradition, we're also including plenty of other thoughtful ideas that'll win you major brownie points with your spouse.

What does the 20th wedding anniversary represent?

First anniversaries are all about paper, but as you rack up the years together, anniversary gifts get progressively more solid. By the time you've spent 20 years together, the most popular gift option is pretty fancy: china (aka porcelain).

"China is a material that's fragile, yet also durable in many respects — just like a long marriage. China reminds seasoned spouses to continue treating their marriage with care — as you would a delicate china teacup — but also that their relationship can withstand time," Cat Haight, The Knot's gifting & stationary editor, says.

Worried that you have to splurge on a pricey set of china to follow tradition? Don't be. Affordable china and porcelain trinkets are just as sweet. And, as Haight points out, it's the thought that counts.

"I think the quiet beauty of fine china is a lovely way to represent a 20-year love story. It might not be flashy like a new relationship, but its beauty lies in its steadfastness and its way of making the everyday just a little more special," the pro adds.

What are other gifts associated with 20 years of marriage?

Looking for a more modern option? Platinum is another popular symbol for 20-year anniversaries.

"Platinum is a great representation of a marriage that's forever. It's a strong material that's gorgeous but it needs a little love and polish to shine," Emily Forrest, Zola's director of communications, tells us.

David Schoenfeld, the founder of Ring Bear, says his company has noticed a rising trend in platinum jewelry as a 20-year anniversary gift in recent years.

"We often see couples who were married in the early 2000s purchasing platinum wedding bands with custom engravings unique to their relationship," he said.

If jewelry is your go-to gift, emeralds are also associated with 20th anniversaries.

"The gem represents faithfulness, unity, preservation and friendship in love relationships, which are all qualities that are fostered over the course of two decades of marital bliss," Haight mentions.

If you haven't made a habit of showering your spouse with flowers on a regular basis, an anniversary is a great excuse to start. For 20th anniversaries, daylilies and asters are the traditional choices.

"Daylilies are hardy perennials that can withstand much hardship (as you inevitably must, too, if you've been hitched for 20 years). But, thanks to their bright hues and whimsical silhouette, they also symbolize flirting and lightheartedness in love (aka the secret to a long-lasting marriage)," Haight explains.

Perennial aster, known for their resilience, are an alternate flower option.

"Each color holds a different meaning — white asters symbolize purity, purple asters represent wisdom, and pink or red asters indicate love — so a mixed bouquet is a meaningful way to celebrate the qualities that make a 20-year marriage special and strong," Haight says.

20th anniversary china/porcelain and platinum gifts

You've been lovebirds for 20 years now, so this one's only fitting. These porcelain birds come with a heart charm at the bottom and several others to mark future anniversaries (25 and 50). You can also write in your own on the black and rainbow charms!

Understated and thoughtful are two words we'd use to describe this platinum photo cube that can be customized with four of your favorite pictures. If you really want to sweep your spouse off their feet, add a photo from every five years of your marriage to show your special love journey.

If you don't want to invest in a full set of china dinnerware, you can always opt for something small but meaningful like this plate that can be personalized with your names, wedding dates and any other details your heart desires.

Porcelain and china are also used interchangeably, and this vase is a romantic way to mark your milestone occasion. We recommend filling it with your spouse's favorite flowers and whipping up their favorite home-cooked meal for a relaxing and affordable evening at home.

Did you know that platinum was once only reserved for 70th anniversaries? Neither did we until Schoenfeld generously shared this fun fact with us. If you're looking for a cool platinum-themed anniversary gift, this one is a true piece of art. It features a custom sound wave of your favorite song (perhaps your wedding song?!) and a portrait of the two of you.

20th anniversary floral gifts

Asters are the birth month flower for September and they're also the traditional flower for 20th anniversaries. If you're looking for flowers that will last well beyond for your special day, this pretty glass is adorned with purple asters and would work equally well as a decorative piece on your mantel or in your kitchen cabinets.

Your spouse won't be able to stop smiling when they look at these sunny yellow daylilies. The set of two plants will bloom in late spring through early summer (sometimes even into early fall) and is generally low maintenance. It can thrive in both hot and cold climates and can grow up to two feet tall.

Floral bouquets aren't the only way to incorporate symbolic daylilies into your anniversary celebration. If you're seeking an out-of-the-box idea that still honors tradition, try this cozy fleece blanket. The cheerful pattern features a range of multicolored daylilies and gives you the perfect excuse to cuddle up with your favorite person.

Housed in a cube-shaped yellow vase, this bouquet comes with two floral all-stars: yellow daffodils and purple asters. The vibrant blooms are also mixed with bupleurum and variegated pittosporum. The bouquet comes in three sizes and you can even add a few extras like balloons, stuffed animals and chocolates if you feel like going all out.

20th anniversary jewelry gifts

We only have eyes for these dainty heart studs and think your main squeeze will dig them too. The elegant earrings feature emeralds in the center and diamonds on the exterior, making them a visually appealing accessory that'll quickly become a conversation starter.

These gorgeous green emeralds will glitter brilliantly each time they hit the light. The delicate tennis bracelet has a shiny gold finish, emerald crystals and a convenient bolo slider closure. The accessible price tag is definitely our favorite aspect!

Guys appreciate accessories too, and a 20-year anniversary gives you a great excuse to gift your hubby something fancy. On a budget? This affordable find offers plenty of visual appeal with its black stainless steel design and pops of blue. It also comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from 7-15.

You can't be together all the time, but you can keep a piece of your spouse close to you at all times with this striking heart necklace. You can customize it with both of your names or a short message, and add your birthstones.

Hearts and emeralds? How much more symbolic can you get?! This chic wrap ring is made of 10K gold and would make a fabulous gift for the lady who loves a little bit of bling. When she opens it, she's also sure to remember that iconic moment when you first popped the question.

Personalized 20-year anniversary gifts

Can't get enough of your spouse, even after 20 years? Cuddle up with this cozy pillow on nights when they're not around. You can customize it with your favorite photo and your names/a phrase for a personalized touch. It's also available in two sizes: 14x14 and 18x18.

The couple that plays together stays together. If you're both fond of video games, these cheeky T-shirts are a whimsical way to celebrate 20 years of marriage. They read "Level 20 complete" and can be personalized with your names and wedding anniversary. They're also available as hoodies or sweatshirts.

Ready to raise a glass to the first 20 years of your marriage? This festive set of two whiskey glasses has an engraving that reads, "Cheers to 20 years" and includes your names and anniversary date. The text is laser engraved, meaning you won't have to worry about it peeling off over time.

Cooking together can help keep your relationship spicy and a personalized cutting board is a great way to make your kitchen sessions a bit more special. This one can be engraved with a message of your choice, your names or a date of significance (like your anniversary). It also has a heart in the middle!

Prefer to DIY? Cricut's EasyPress Mini lets you personalize an endless number of items with your names, initials or fun designs. The pint-sized, lightweight heat press has three heat settings, an insulated base and auto-off features. Plus it's a budget-friendly investment that'll pay dividends.

20-year anniversary gifts you can both enjoy

A milestone anniversary is the perfect time to reflect on where your relationship started and how far you've come along the way. This snazzy frame has room for two 4x6 photos that represent the various stages of your marriage and slots that read, "Our beginning" and "Our happily ever after."

Want to set the mood for a romantic night? Dimming the lights and lighting a candle is a surefire way to send your significant other the message that you want some alone time. This one also happens to have a sweet message on it that's quite appropriate for an anniversary and it has fragrance notes of white tea, fresh sage and sparkling bergamot.

When quality time is limited, every hour counts and you certainly don't want to waste the time you do have running errands. Unfortunately, you can't add more hours to the day but you can take some time back and let someone else do the heavy lifting with an Instacart gift card. Whether you dread grocery shopping or are sick of picking up household essentials in your spare time, you can use it to order everything you both need without ever leaving the couch (or bed).

If you can't remember the last time you replaced your pillows, it's high time you give your bedroom set an upgrade. This cozy pillow from Casper features an outer foam layer that won't flatten over time, ample support for your head and neck and a three layers that cradle your head as you dream the night away. You can even buy it in a set of two so you and your spouse can both enjoy one.

Can't start your day together without a bit of caffeine? Trust us, we get it. This deluxe coffee maker from Keurig can brew up hot and cold lattes, cappuccinos and more. It has three speeds, five strength settings and six temperature settings. As an added bonus, you can also pair it with Amazon Alexa or Google Home to make your coffee with voice assist technology.

There's nothing quite like a massage from your love, but sometimes you need a professional (or a professional tool) to get the job done when you're really feeling tight. This heat and massage wrap tackles sore muscles with ease and features three heat levels and three vibration patterns to melt away pain. You can even strap it on as you go about your day without being tied to a massage pillow or gun.

