And just like that, 10 years have gone by! Time flies when you're having fun with your best friend and a 10th wedding anniversary is an occasion that deserves to be celebrated with lots of pomp and circumstance.

While you're busy planning a fun date night out or a romantic getaway, don't forget to pick up something special for your spouse. Whether you're a traditionalist or like to think outside the box, we've rounded up several perfect presents that will have your sweetheart swooning.

What is the traditional 10th anniversary gift?

Every year of marriage has a fun gift theme to go along with it. For instance, paper is the go-to gift for newlyweds celebrating their first anniversary. If you're ringing in a decade of wedded bliss, traditional gifts are usually made of aluminum or tin.

"Tin or aluminum gifts are the most traditional for a 10th anniversary because you've been going strong for quite some time, and these are very durable materials. These materials symbolize strength and longevity," Emily Forrest, director of communications at wedding company Zola, said.

The wedding savant suggests getting a little creative to turn these materials into a unique and thoughtful anniversary gift.

"I love the idea of using the tin/aluminum as a vessel to contain memories. Store it with 10 keepsakes or mementos, one for/from every year of your marriage. For example, some photos, an item that reminds you of your honeymoon, a card, a little sparkle, etc.," she said.

What are other gifts associated with 10 years of marriage?

Not into the whole tin/aluminum theme? Diamonds, silver and daffodils are also associated with this milestone anniversary.

"Diamonds are known to be symbolic for 10 years because they symbolize strength and durability. What could be more forever than a diamond? 10 years is a great moment in time to either upgrade something you have, or get something new and special," Forrest said.

Roses are a classic for a reason, but daffodils are also a nice option to celebrate a decade together.

"Daffodils are the traditional 10th anniversary wedding flower. A simple bouquet of these bright yellow flowers is cheerful and greatly symbolizes the unrequited love between a couple," The Knot editor Samantha Iacia told Shop TODAY.

Silver is an iconic jewelry material, and it's particularly appropriate for this milestone occasion. "Silver is the color associated with 10th wedding anniversary gifts, so sterling silver jewelry, decorative silver vases or other silver-colored items are great luxurious alternatives to tin or aluminum gifts," Iacia said.

Still not feeling inspired? You don't have to follow tradition to make your anniversary amazing.

"10 is a special number in itself and there are many gift ideas that aren't necessarily dictated by tradition but that celebrate a full decade together and are a little more affordable than diamonds. Surprise your partner with a trip, or go back to the spot where you had your honeymoon," Forrest suggested. "Spend a spa day together, or have the spa come to you! Or even create a list of 10 things that you've always wanted to do together in your neighborhood and check them off one by one over the course of the year."

Aluminum and tin anniversary gifts

A heart-shaped ornament that has your wedding date and names on it seems like the perfect way to mark the momentous occasion, and we're particularly fond of this affordable option.

Roses are always romantic, but if you're looking for something that'll last longer than a week, this tin decorative rose is a romantic and enduring option. Complete with a realistic leaf and a stem that measures five to six inches, the statement piece is a creative gift that your beloved will cherish for a long time.

Whether you use it to store your wedding rings or other tiny trinkets, you're sure to get lots of use out of this tiny aluminum tray that reads "10 years & counting." If you want to add a personal touch, you can also add extra engraving like your name or wedding date.

Growing a family together takes a lot of teamwork and dedication, and after 10 years of wedded bliss, you deserve something tangible that represents your beautiful life. This piece of aluminum art has a tree with your initials in the middle and your wedding date, with space for charms that bear your children's names.

Even after all these years, you probably get at least a little bit sentimental when you hear your wedding song. With this tasteful piece of wall art, you can keep the song lyrics in a place of honor in your home. The sign comes in six sizes and can be personalized with the words to your special song, your names and the date of your wedding.

It's hard to find a unique gift after a decade of wedding anniversaries, but this aluminum plaque would be a sweet addition to your entryway, garden or anywhere in between. It has two love birds up top and space for your last name and wedding date. It's also available in seven different colors/finishes, so you're sure to find something to suit your aesthetic.

Jewelry anniversary gifts

Shopping for a spouse who has a vast jewelry collection? Think outside the box and get them a symbolic trinket like this daffodil necklace. The disc charm is available in several finishes and you can choose from six chain lengths, meaning there's something for every personality.

If your spouse takes their jewelry game seriously and likes to wear their statement pieces in multiple ways, a daffodil charm is a meaningful 10th anniversary trinket that they'll love. The sterling silver charm can be worn on a necklace or bracelet, making it a versatile piece that they'll get plenty of use out of.

To infinity and way, way, beyond! This darling ring has two infinity symbols (one silver, one with diamonds) fused together to represent your endless love. It's the perfect addition to your other symbolic rings (engagement and wedding) and has a total of 1/15 carat in weight.

Personalized anniversary gifts

It's hard not to heart this romantic collage print. Available in landscape and portrait options, it comes in framed and unframed varieties and can fit a bunch of your favorite photographs that represent your entire relationship. It also comes in five sizes and three frame colors!

Photo gifts are always fun, but videos don't usually get the same special attention. Luckily, this fun service is out to change that. Heirloom creates books that let you include up to 20 minutes of video from your phone, tablet or computer. The book can be customized with a recorded greeting and a printed note. It also comes with a USB cable so you can keep it charged!

Being married to your best friend is pretty sweet — and so is this gift box of personalized M&M's. You can choose from 20+ colors and customize the candies with text or photos. As an added bonus, they come in a festive bottle to help you toast to another 10 years of marriage.

Tend to wear your heart on your sleeve? You can do that quite literally with this custom sweater that can be embroidered with a photo of you and your honey. You can also submit a family photo or one of the two of you with your furry friend. It's available in 12 colors and a plethora of sizes!

Flowers and food anniversary gifts

Tending to a plant is a lot like nurturing a relationship, and if you're shopping for a spouse who has a green thumb, they're likely to love this romantic heart-shaped bamboo plant that's intertwined with a beautiful mini pink orchid. After all, it's a gift that keeps on giving and will outlive any bouquets.

Like to keep things traditional? Delightful daffodils are one of the go-to gift options for a 10th anniversary, and this bouquet is so cheery that it's sure to brighten your already happy day on your anniversary. It includes fresh cut yellow daffodils and yellow bi-color daffodils in a clear vase that can be reused over and over again.

Variety is the spice of life, and this assortment of mini desserts has a little bit of everything for you and your main squeeze. It comes with 24 pint-sized chocolate and vanilla cupcakes that are inspired by classic candies like M&M and Reese's, making it perfect for the couple that shares a passion for sweets.

One of the easiest ways to say "I heart you" is appealing to your spouse's sweet tooth, and Food Network star Duff Goldman takes the cake with this romantic confection. The four-layer red velvet cake has a vanilla cream cheese filling, a pink buttercream frosting and red fondant hearts all over it. So sweet — literally!

10-year anniversary gifts you can both enjoy

Can you say couples' massage?! A romantic day at the spa sounds like a lovely way to spend your anniversary, in our opinion. Spafinder gift cards can be redeemed at countless spas across the country on a range of services, so you can both find something to help you relax.

You'll never regret investing in quality sheets, and an anniversary is the perfect occasion to splurge a little. These sateen sheets from Casper are made with 100 percent organic cotton that's equal parts "soft and cozy." The set is available in five sizes and four colors and comes with a flat and fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Love to travel but hate storing your bulky suitcase when the vacation is over? This genius hard shell check-in luggage is collapsible, making it ideal for couples who are short on storage space. It folds flat to 2.7 inches and can be stored underneath a bed or hung from a closet. When expanded, the durable luggage can fit more than 17 gallons of your belongings. It also has a side pocket so you can stow away all your important essentials like your ID and credit card.

Jewelry is great and all, but sometimes tech gifts are a lot more desirable and practical. Whether you're driving each other crazy while working from home together or simply want to escape the world for a bit while going on your morning run, these noise-cancelling headphones are a great gift option you can share. They have soft, lightweight ear pads and voice, touch and fingertip controls. Plus, you won't have to charge them very often thanks to their 18.5-hour battery life.

You both work hard and you deserve a bit of TLC every now and then. For times when you want to take the spa home with you, a massager is a gift you can both enjoy for years to come. This one offers deep muscle treatment and can tackle tightness, tension and discomfort with ease. It has an ergonomic handle, 120 minutes of battery and a subtle, non-invasive sound thanks to QuietForce Technology. In other words, it'll bring you inner bliss without sounding like a jackhammer.

Whether you love to hit the trails or head to the beach, backpacks and coolers are two must-haves you should always have on hand. This space-saving hybrid product combines the two into a wearable cooler backpack that's hands-free and equipped with leak-resistant and puncture-resistant materials. Pretty cool, right? The insulated bag will keep your snacks and drinks nice and cool and even has room for you to attach accessories like water bottles.