The 15 most romantic getaways to help couples reset and recharge

Looking for a way to reconnect with your partner? A couples’ vacation is the answer. Preferably one that’s big on the spa treatments, epic views and gourmand feasts.

We've rounded up a list of the most romantic getaways for relationships at any — and every — stage. Go big, small or somewhere in between: Stick with something close to home for a long weekend, stay stateside at a splurge-worthy hotel or hit the skies for a welcome escape at a wellness-centered resort.

All of these destinations align with different wants and needs — some will encourage the two of you to tap into your adventurous sides, others will give you plenty of time to catch up on your rest. Either way, they'll spice things up and perhaps, make you appreciate your partner more than ever before.

Ahead, 15 couples' trip ideas that will have you over the moon with amore. Start with the one that catches your eye, then bookmark the rest for future travels.

Asbury Park, New Jersey

Soak up the sun on the Asbury Ocean Club's pool deck. Nikolas Koenig

For a dreamy fall getaway, head “down the shore” to Asbury Ocean Club (from $1,079 per night) for cinematic views of the Atlantic Ocean, a pool and a garden terrace.

While on your vacation pour deux, be sure to book a couples’ massage at the spa to unwind together or get blissed out during a private yoga class. When golden hour hits, head to The Drawing Room for caviar or fresh seafood from the raw bar, along with some champagne to toast your love (or step out to the pool terrace with your drinks and soak up the ocean views).

During your stay, stroll down the boardwalk and check out a live show at The Stone Pony, the famed venue where Bruce Springsteen got his start. If you time it right, visit Soundbooth at The Asbury Hotel (from $695), which hosts weekly live music and open mic nights. Feeling brave enough to serenade your better half? Start planning your song selection now.

P.S. For a more low-key beach getaway near Asbury Park, steer clear of the boardwalk bustle at The James (from $195 per night), a newly opened boutique hotel in Bradley Beach.

Maui, Hawaii

Get in a zen headspace at Hotel Wailea in Maui, Hawaii. Christy Stesky

Who’s going to argue with Hawaii? The Set Your Intentions Wellness Journey at Hotel Wailea (from $9,500 for a five-night stay in a Cerebration suite) is a veritable treat with a choice of two couples’ 60-minute private wellness experiences like aerial silks yoga, guided meditation or a private in-suite sound healing experience (floating sound bath or cacao ceremony available for an additional fee), a two-hour couples’ massage experience, and more.

When you’re not getting your “om” on, rest your weary limbs in the oceanfront Celebration Suites, which is outfitted with a bottle of Champagne upon your check-in. Before you head back to the mainland, dine at the property’s Treehouse. As you take in a canopy of mango and avocado trees, you’ll make your way through a private, seven-course dinner with your beloved and the starry night’s sky.

Sedona, Arizona

Take in the sights at Hilton Sedona Resort. Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

There’s nothing quite like the mystical red rocks to bring you closer to your significant other.

Hilton Sedona Resort’s Red Rock Romance retreat package (from $499 per room per night; two-night minimum) is ideal for adventurous couples. With a one-bedroom suite as your home base, you’ll be greeted with sparkling wine and chocolates and breakfast for two each morning at ShadowRock Tap + Table before lacing up your hiking boots to see Sedona’s otherworldly red rocks. (Consult with the resort’s adventure concierges for their recommendations for sunset hikes and picnic spots.)

The package also includes a $300 Eforea Spa credit, which you can use to strengthen your bond through offerings like couples’ numerology, sound bowl therapy or energy vortex treatments.

Maldives

The rooms at Bodhu Hithi Resort are as romantic as it gets. Klaus Lorke for Coco Bodu Hithi

For the couple that wants to laze in the sun, pamper themselves at the spa and leave their vacation feeling fully rejuvenated, Coco Bodu Hithi Resort's Coco Wellness is the package for two of your dreams (from $735 per night).

Upon checking into your villa, you’ll be greeted with champagne and a spread of healthy gourmet canapés. Then, throughout your stay, indulge in a 50-minute Coco fusion couples’ massage, a facial, a private sunset yoga session with the resort’s resident yogi, and a five-course dinner at Tsuki, the island resort’s Japanese restaurant.

If you really want to treat your sweetheart, splurge on Coco Bodu Hithi’s Coco Residences (from $1,287 per night), an overwater bungalow with a private pool and outdoor terrace.

Water Mill, New York

Break away from the hustle and bustle of the city at Shou Sugi Ban House. Shou Sugi Ban House

Say hello to the Hamptons at this serene, Japanese-inspired hideaway.

The couples’ retreat at Shou Sugi Ban House (from $2,075 per night) is the way to go. You’ll get Guest Studio accommodations with a fireplace, soaking tub, and garden patio, along with a daily movement class, breakfast and other top-notch amenities.

For an additional charge, add specialty programming like private yoga, hydrotherapy for two, the Couple Sacred Sound Journey (an immersive multisensory experience in a sacred space with vibrational frequencies from tuning forks, gongs and Himalayan crystal bowls) or Couples’ Crystal Healing (a medley of Reiki, sacred oils and crystal stones to promote cleansing the body and spirit).

Champillon, France

Dip into the pool at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa. Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

For oenophiles, we can’t think of a dreamier getaway than the Champagne, France.

Dubbed the Champagne Chauffeur, the three-day, two-night retreat (from $566 per night) at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is the perfect escape. You’ll stay in a Junior Suite with a sweeping view of the vineyards and enjoy breakfast served daily.

Prior to your vacation, the hotel’s concierge will create a customized Champagne itinerary for two. Upon arrival, you'll get a bottle of bubbly, plus a tasting with the property’s Sommelier and dinner at the property’s Michelin-starred Le Royal restaurant with a gastronomic pairing. Bonus: Through the program, you’ll even get access to some champagne houses not open to the public for a special tasting. À votre santé!

Los Angeles, California

The City of Angels has a lot to offer. Thompson Hollywood

Kick it with your lover Hollywood style at the swanky Thompson Hollywood (from $289 per night) with a rooftop pool that boasts sweeping city views.

To kick off your getaway, break a sweat with at a rooftop yoga class. Then wander around town at spots like Griffith Observatory, Runyon Canyon Park for a scenic hike (bring your pup!), and The Spare Room, a cocktail lounge that pays homage to Hollywood’s Golden Age. There, treat yourself to an intimate dinner at Mes Amis, a restaurant captained by celebrated chef Lincoln Carlson with aphrodisiac oysters galore, crab claws, black truffle risotto and more tantalizing hits.

Music fans? Try to catch a show at the Hollywood Bowl, an amphitheater that many consider to be one of the best live music venues in the country.

Nevis, West Indies

Enjoy your dinner beachside at Four Seasons Resort Nevis. Four Seasons Resort Nevis

The Season of Love Package at Four Seasons Resort Nevis (from $2,500 per night, 7-night minimum) is one for the books. The program includes standouts like a sunset sail, seaside picnic, private “paint and sip” class, an afternoon in a beach cabana with a private cooking class. Sign up for “Spa Under the Stars”, where you’ll enjoy a couples’ massage and can relax in the hot and cold plunge pools, followed by a candlelit dinner and stargazing. Come nightfall, you’ll post up in a one-bedroom pool studio with a private plunge pool and sun deck perched over the Nevis Peak volcano in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Good luck ever wanting to come home.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

From bustling bars to beachside activities, La Concha Resort has it all. La Concha Resort

The capital city of San Juan will give you a much-needed serotonin boost.

With the Couples’ Getaway package at La Concha Resort (from $260 per night), the oceanfront property will dazzle with three pool areas, a casino, seven onsite bars and restaurants, along with plenty of wellness programming from water resistance training classes to outdoor yoga. The couples’ package gives you oceanfront accommodations, a $75 credit for dinner at the on-site restaurant and a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival. Though you can easily spend a few days without leaving the property, be sure to grab a complimentary bike to check out the Condado neighborhood with your forevermore.

Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Get some quality alone time — with each other, of course — at Kasiiya Papagayo. Kasiiya Papagayo

Glamping enthusiasts, rejoice! At Kasiiya Papagayo, the sprinkling of tented suites (from $850 per night, which includes meals and equipment for water activities) on a lush 123 acres of jungle and shoreline makes for a vacation you won’t soon forget. With only nine tents, you’ll have plenty of privacy in this secluded jungle paradise, but you can also mingle with others at the beach cabana, sunset deck, library, spa cabin, fitness area or at meals.

Don’t set your alarm and let the melody of the magpie-jay wake you up before you embark on a day of snorkeling, zip lining or beachside napping. Off-property excursions such as horseback riding, ATV tours, sailing, surfing, deep sea fishing and sunset catamaran sails can also be arranged.

With the three-to-five night couples’ package, expect memorable experiences like a private dinner on the beach, a couples’ massage and an Indigenous Chorotega ritual at sunset.

Denver, Colorado

Kick back, relax and crack open a cold one at The Beer Spa. DenverUnion Station

The Crawford Hotel, which is tucked inside Denver Union Station, offers quite the fun fest for paramours. The hotel has partnered with The Beer Spa for a brewski-inspired spa experience (from $489 per night) paired with Colorado craft beverages. What’s that entail, you ask? One 90-minute session for two in a private beer therapy room, including a full-spectrum infrared sauna and beer bath hydrotherapy featuring malt and hops from local breweries. During your session, enjoy two complimentary beverages from the day spa’s taproom running the gamut from beer (of course) to wine, cider and kombucha.

Back at the hotel, you'll be welcomed with seasonal beers, two keepsake The Beer Spa tumblers and a bottle opener. To make your hop-soaked outing seamless, you’ll get taken to and from The Beer Spa in The Crawford’s Tesla.

Praiano, Italy

Casa Angelina will tailor your trip to your relationship. Casa Angelina

Consider this a sign to plan that once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Amalfi Coast.

Head to Casa Angelina (from $1,044 per night which includes breakfast), which is perched on the cliffs of an ancient fishing village. With the Romantic Personal Assistant (RPA) package (price varies), you’ll meet with your designated RPA upon arrival to discuss your relationship, share your favorite activities and other preferences, so they can wow you with a customized itinerary. Highlights include an Amalfi-style cooking class followed by a private dinner on the roof or a picnic at sea on the Casa Angelina boat followed by a day trip to Capri.

Fun fact: Casa Angelina is so ripe for romance that 35% of guests are said to pop the question here.

Tibay, Dominca

Secret Bay has something for everyone, ranging from yoga classes to rum pairings. Marica Honychurch for Secret Bay

As part of Secret Bay’s Sensual Senses package (from $7,985 for a five-nights stay), pairs will be treated to a daily breakfast, 60-minute couples’ massage, personalized couples’ meditation and tandem yoga, horseback ride at sunset, a sunset rum pairing dinner and so much more. Don't forget to take a dip in the Chaudiere Pool, a natural swimming hole that’s a marvel for your senses. Did we mention there’s also a turn-down bubble bath experience and custom essential oil blends to take home?

Saratoga Springs, New York

Surround yourself with some natural beauty — and no, not just your beau. Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce

A little fresh air will do wonders — especially in a place as beautiful as Saratoga Spa State Park. Plan your trip around a concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center and if you do, make sure to grab lawn seats and stare up at the trees in wonder.

If the calendar doesn't work in your favor, you're in luck: Gideon Putnam will get you in the loving spirit with the Rekindle The Romance Package, which includes a one-night accommodation, dinner, and breakfast for two. Plus, they'll greet you with chocolate-covered strawberries and a bottle of wine. At the hotel’s Roosevelt Baths & Spa (established in 1935 thanks to President Franklin Roosevelt’s act to preserve the Saratoga Springs), try a mineral bath with the area’s famed natural springs. Don’t skip town without a stroll in downtown Saratoga, whether you seek fresh pastries or new baubles to toast your time away together.

Forestville, California

Get the best of both worlds by doing yoga at the family-run vineyard. Farmhouse Inn

Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley is the perfect place to reignite the spark.

Especially when your stomping grounds are the Farmhouse Inn (from $950 per night, two-night minimum), a luxury hotel with a restaurant you may have a hard time prying yourself away from (think: chilled melon soup, seared Hokkaido scallops and kombu-cured hamachi) after your wine pairing dinner is through. Admittedly, you should try to snap out of your food coma and get excited to hit the road with their Pedal to Wellness package ($1,286 for two), which includes a guided bike tour with Dave’s Adventures in Bicycling. Then, a jaunt to Bricoleur Vineyards for a little vino and a yoga practice among the vineyards (not in that order) followed by a six-course wine and food pairing lunch highlighting fresh produce, edible flowers, and herbs from the vineyard’s gardens. To round out the day, enjoy a 60-minute couple’s massage at Farmhouse Inns Wellness Barn and wonder why you don’t just move to Sonoma County already.