While giving a framed photo is always nice, these days there are countless custom photo gifts that take personalized presents to the next level. The key, though, is finding presents that are heartwarming instead of hokey, and thoughtful but also useful.
Whether you’re buying for family or friends, you’ll get major points with these pretty-as-a-picture gifts.
To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 28.
- Best custom photo gifts under $25
- Best custom photo gifts under $50
- Best custom photo gifts under $100
Best custom photo gifts under $25
1. Personalized Tote Bag
Perfect for everything from the groceries to library books, this versatile tote is even machine washable.
2. Photo Gallery Color Changing Mug
It’s like magic! This heat-sensitive mug is black when at room temperature, but it reveals favorite photos and personalized messages when you pour in a hot beverage.
3. Custom Portrait Illustration
This gift is a sweet spin on a classic. How it works: You send in a photo of your choice and then the illustrator sends a proof for revision; once approved, the digital illustration is emailed for the recipient to print. Pricing depends on how many individuals are included.
4. Shutterfly Playing Cards
Ideal for family game night or a simple game of solitaire, they’ll love that this deck features pictures of loved ones.
5. Custom Face Stickers
It’s hard to say why these are funny, but they just are. Simply upload a photo and it will be traced and created in sticker form. They’ll receive 63 individual stickers, printed on matte vinyl that’s waterproof, so they’re microwave and dishwasher safe.
6. New Pictogram Travel Mug With Handle
For those that can’t get enough coffee and tea, this convenient take-along mug is perfect for commuting, or just for keeping drinks hot or cool desk-side.
7. Personalized Pet Photo Socks
These can be categorized in the ridiculous-yet-awesome category. They’re the perfect gift for someone who loves their pet and isn’t afraid to flaunt it.
8. Personalized Rubik’s Cube
Give this '80s throwback an update and make someone’s day with this custom cube. It’ll keep them occupied — and smiling — for hours.
9. Acrylic MiniBlox
Think of this as an adorable accent for someone’s desktop or bookshelves. These 2x2 inch blocks are HD printed on one side, which makes the picture crystal clear, and they can be grouped or stacked to make a charming display.
10. Original Photo Print Under Acrylic Glass
Acrylic glass mounting is lightweight, shatterproof and it highlights vivid colors, making images appear sleek and vibrant for when you need a show-stopping gift at an affordable price. Even better: These look amazing unframed.
11. Photo Perfect Golf Balls
Whether they’re searching for their ball on the fairway or in the sand trap, they’ll always know which one is theirs.
12. Photo Collage Wrapping Paper
Make gifts even more unique with personalized gift wrap. You can add family pics, names and even messages. They’ll be so excited about the wrapping, they won’t even care what’s inside.
13. Custom Digital Portrait
A hand drawn custom illustration is another modern take on a standard photo gift. The artist draws from a photo you provide; you’re then emailed the digital file and can print it from home or at a print shop in whatever size you want.
14. Artifact Uprising Wood Calendar
Ideal for anyone sentimental, this sleek, reclaimed pine clipboard calendar comes in an accessible 7.5x5.5 inch size. Just choose 12 favorite photos, with one to be showcased each month.
15. Photo Leather Key Fob
They’ll never misplace their keys again with this unique leather and stainless steel keychain. Choose from 10 different leather colors and you can also add monogramming or text.
Best custom photo gifts under $50
1. Simply Personal iPhone Case
Given how much time we all spend with our phones, why not give a case that features a favorite photo? They’ll never pick up the wrong phone by mistake again. You can also add a name or monogram.
2. My Ravensburger Puzzle
This 300-piece personalized puzzle is made from extra-thick cardboard so the pieces will last. Puzzle-lovers will also love that this comes in a sturdy tin box that can be further customized with your message.
3. Custom Sequin Pillow
Sparkly sequins flip to reveal their favorite photo on this 16x16 inch pillow. You can choose from nine different secondary colors.
4. Insulated Water Bottle
Keep drinks cool — and avoid single-use plastic — with this 20 ounce stainless steel bottle. These are great to stash in a backpack or just to take along in the car.
5. Custom Pet Tote Bag
While this doesn’t include an actual photo, an artist will draw their pet based on pictures provided, highlighting their pet’s unique features and markings.
6. Personalized Photo Coasters
Both decorative and practical, these will give their coffee table some serious flair. They’re made from acrylic backed in cork, so they’re long-lasting and will save coffee tables from ugly rings.
7. Custom Polaroid Photo Cookies
When you can’t decide between sweets or something personal, do both! The recipient will receive a dozen cookies, and you can include the same photo on all or do up to 12 different images.
8. Custom Line drawing
Another spin on a traditional photo gift, they’ll love a special line drawing, inspired by one of your favorite photos.
9. Photo Beach Towel
Made from absorbent terry and microfiber fleece, this towel is perfect poolside or at the beach. Choose from five sizes and four binding colors
10. Photo Light Box
This thoughtful keepsake allows four photos to be displayed when they’re backlit, which produces a particularly unique effect.
Best custom photo gifts under $100
1. Everyday Photo Book
With fabric binding, foil stamping and thick pages, this photo book is a high impact gift that comes in a sweet little 7x7 inch size. You can choose from 30-, 40- or 50-page counts, and it’s available in six gorgeous colors.
2. Reserved Custom Dog Pillow
An ideal gift for dog lovers, this 18 inch pillow acts as a placeholder for dogs who like to stake out a perfect spot on the couch. Pick from 22 different breeds and add the pup’s name and custom text.
3. Photo Cuff links
Ideal for a special occasion or anniversary, the front cap of these twists off to reveal a hidden photo, which is printed onto wood. These are available in rose gold or gunmetal, and you can also opt to have a special message engraved on the back of each cufflink.
