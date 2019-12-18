7 unique gifts for the person who has everything

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Gift shopping can be a fun and adventurous event — but when the person you're shopping for already "has everything" they need, fun can quickly turn into frustrating.

Steve Greenberg, TODAY Gadget Guy and author of "Gadget Nation," joined Hoda and Jenna to show us some unique gifts that are perfect for the individual who doesn't add a thing to their wish list.

You'll find practical purchases that will make them say "wow!" and humorous items that will leave them laughing through the new year.

So grab your shopping bags and head to the web — but buy quick to get them in time for the big day!

When we release our 2019 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

What used to be hideous is now hilarious. The ugly Christmas sweater now has events and parties named after it and you can show up to every one of these get-togethers in style. This Flappy Dog sweater from Ugly Christmas Sweater.com features a 3D interactive dog that will wiggle it's ears whenever you lift your arms.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Take some of the hassle out of doing your hair with this blow dryer. It's cordless so you won't have to worry about the pesky cord getting in the way of a fabulous hairstyle. Plus, it's only 1.5-pounds so it's easy to take along if you are an avid traveler.

This phone sanitizer claims to remove 99.9-percent of germs, viruses and bacteria that end up on your phone. Simply place your phone inside, wait for 10 minutes and you'll quickly have a clean phone without the inevitable germs.

If you have trouble reading the words on your phone you'll want to check out this magnifier. It's great for showing photos and videos to large groups or ideal for a person with poor eyesight.

You can also get it right now for $20 off!

Don't have a fire pit! Don't fret! Okay, so this little guy is a little different than a household fireplace but it's certain to add some coziness to your space. Fuel it by pouring just five-ounces of rubbing alcohol to the container.

Bring the movie theater into your home with this small, portable projector. The Cinemood 360 creates an interactive experience for your kids and they can use it just about anywhere. It comes with a projector, preloaded educational content, screen-mirroring functionality and compatibility with streaming services.

You can also get the original Cinemood model for 34% off!

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!