I’ve been looking for new ways to spice up my fall wardrobe without getting too fancy. When it comes to my quarantine uniform, let’s just say I’m revolving my fashion choices around being cozy and comfortable. I haven’t included many dresses in my rotation, but how I long for the days of getting dolled up to head into the office again!

When it comes to looking fashionable and feeling comfortable, though, this v-neck tunic dress has really done the trick! With over 5,000 verified five-star reviews on Amazon, this stylish dress seemed perfect for transitioning into fall and winter with just a pair of tights and a sweater on top.

It comes in a variety of colors and sleeve lengths

I purchased the dress in a solid, basic black color. (Who doesn’t love a little black dress?) If black isn't for you, it's also available in a wide range of solid colors, polka dots, plaids, and prints, too.

My new dress also has a bit of bohemian flair with long, puffed sleeves. With three cinched sections down the arm, the sleeves give the dress a funky, unique look. This garment is also designed with short and no sleeves that are more appropriate for warmer weather.

The length and fit is appropriate for every setting

The fit and flow is definitely forgiving of anything you're trying to conceal. I am 5’6” and this dress hit me a couple of inches above my knee. While it may look like it's on the border of being appropriate for work, the flowy style helps makes it a tasteful choice for the office. One Amazon reviewer added, “The length is great, and fit is wonderful! [It's the] perfect dress to dress up with wedges or heels or dress down with booties or sandals.”

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

The one gripe I have with this dress is how it fit around my chest. I personally felt that the bust area was a little tight — and I wouldn’t consider myself full-chested. For this reason, along with the length, I recommend sizing up. I ordered a medium, but I think a large would have been a better fit. While the manufacturer recommends drying the dress on a gentle cycle, I let mine air-dry after washing it so there isn't any shrinkage.

It's easy to style

Perhaps the best thing about this dress is how effortlessly fashionable you look with just throwing it on — even if you're just wearing it around the house with slippers! Aside from my cozy slipper look, I chose to style the dress in two different ways: one with Crown Royal flats, a big fall hat and a leather jacket, and one with fun printed tights and white booties. I’m happy to report that both styles worked without a hitch!

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

This dress is extremely versatile and can be dressed up or down in every season. And, while it’s too chilly to wear it as such, this tunic dress is also Amazon’s top-selling swimsuit cover-up.

If you’re looking for a stylish, comfortable outfit with some boho flair, this dress is a no-brainer for fall and beyond.

