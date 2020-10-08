16 blazers that feel as comfortable as your favorite cardigan

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You may not be leading in-office presentations any time soon, but you still need a good blazer in your life. The versatile piece can work for a variety of situations, whether you want to elevate your Zoom look or simply give your favorite cardigan a much-needed rest.

Blazers made their debut in the 1800s as the *it* article for members of British rowing clubs. Fast-forward to 2020, and the classic design is still a go-to for adding polish with just one easy layer: Throw it over a dress or jeans and a tee for an instantly pulled-together vibe. The wonderful thing about blazers is that they can skew as tailored and crisp or as casual and cool as you want. If you don't have a blazer blessing your closet already, or if you're wanting to add more styles to your repertoire, we’ve got stylish options below.

This fitted, flattering style with a breathable lining from Amazon brand Lark and Ro is an all-around winner. Wear it unbuttoned over a sheath or couple it with a turtleneck and loafers for the ultimate fall look. Shoppers report that the fabric has a nice amount of give to it, letting them move around easily, and that the quality holds up through spills, washes and traveling.

We’re crushing hard on this cozy cotton cardigan that's available in four great colors, including a poppy orange (hello, cuffed boyfriend jeans and white sneakers). The blazer styling is classic, the patch pockets are fun and more relaxed than traditional welt pockets, and the whole thing is machine-washable. One happy reviewer described it as “perfect in every way,” and we’re just going to have to agree.

This H&M blazer is proof positive that stunning style doesn’t have to break the bank. The open-front jacket has an easy drape to it and a longer cut that hits past the hips. Its stretchy cotton-based fabric means it’s as comfy as that beloved old hoodie you reach for every day.

Nordstrom shoppers pile on the praise for this oversized linen blazer, and with good reason. The lightweight linen material is breathable and unlined, so you won’t find yourself getting gradually overheated on long video calls.

Want a blazer that looks business-ready but feels like a bathrobe? This single-button blazer on Zappos is made from a soft viscose-spandex blend that's designed to feel like terrycloth. The fabric is machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant — a bonus for future travels since you can toss this blazer in your suitcase without it emerging a crinkly mess!

Uniqlo’s jersey jacket may look like your classic blazer, but it’s got a few tricks up its sleeves. Its lyocell-spandex mix makes it incredibly comfy — like Netflix-binge-on-the-couch comfy. Plus, the fabric has built-in UV protection, so if your home desk is in front of a window or if you wear it outside, it will block the sun’s dangerous rays. Add to all of this the budget-friendly price, and you’ve got yourself the smartest little blazer around.

This tailored-looking jacket is only as professional or easygoing as you style it. Pop it over a collared shirt and black pencil skirt for meetings or stretchy jeans and a T-shirt for everything else. Bonus: the added spandex gives you full range of motion.

Toe the line between classic and edgy in this knit blazer with bold patch pockets and an open front. Its cotton fabric is threaded with rayon for stretch, so you won’t get that restrictive feeling that’s so often part of the blazer experience.

This one-button pick from Gibson feels more like a favorite sweatshirt than a blazer. The lined mid-weight fabric is structured and toasty for fall and the front flap pockets give valuables some extra protection.

Keep this baby on the back of your desk chair for those dreaded “can you hop on a Zoom real quick?” moments. The beautiful cream-colored jacket instantly elevates whatever top you fling it over. It’s so comfy, you’ll find yourself still curled up in it at the end of the day when you’ve traded the home office for your favorite spot on the sofa.

Calling all "Clueless" fans! Allegra K’s double-breasted plaid blazer is both perfectly preppy or perfectly punky, depending on how you style it. Pull on the ripped jeans and combat boots to go grunge, or keep things sharp with a white tee, black skinny jeans and ballet flats. Either way, it’ll look like the work of “a totally important designer.”

This jacket is just the thing for spiffing up jeans and a blouse with minimal effort. The lack of notched lapels — a staple feature on traditional blazers — gives the style an unfussy feel.

With a vintage prep school vibe and autumnal color palette, this plaid blazer is a great fall piece at a wallet-friendly price. All you need to complete the look is a cup of hot mulled cider in one hand and a good book in the other.

These days, is there anything better than a work-ready jacket that feels like loungewear? This plaid classic by LA-based brand Liverpool gets it: its traditional silhouette, cut, and print are all professional, but its fabric is soft, elastic and won’t get all wrinkly on you.

Does anything scream “fall” like a corduroy jacket? We love that this one by Lucky is made from 100% cotton, has giant pockets and is the color of a gingerbread latte.

If you typically shy away from wearing blazers because they seem too buttoned-up or restrictive, then check out this cool option from H&M. Design details like the shawl collar, open front and three-quarter sleeves lend a casual flair to an otherwise polished style.

