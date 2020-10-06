This lightweight, flowing cardigan goes with basically everything in my closet

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Dusters have long been known as the trench-length linen coats worn by cowboys to protect their clothing from trail dust. Nearly 200 years later, dusters have taken on a very different vibe as a sophisticated fashion statement.
As the fall weather transformed my closet from T-shirts to cardigans, adding this POGTMM Open-Front Drape Lightweight Duster with over 5,000 verified reviews to my wardrobe was a must. This multifunctional piece is perfect for the summer-to-fall transition thanks to its soft, lightweight fabric. With many neutral or bold colors to choose from along with the perfect midi length and just enough warmth for a brisk fall day, I couldn’t help but fall in love.
POGTMM Open-Front Drape Lightweight Duster
Perfect for on-the-go
I found an unexpected added bonus with this Amazon gem: It's surprisingly portable! It easily rolls up to pop in my tote so that I can pull it out whenever I need it. Better yet, after throwing the duster in my bag and taking it out to wear, I can barely notice any wrinkles.
Whether the air conditioner is blasting in the grocery store or I'm running out to walk my dog on a fall evening, I can pull out this duster and get just the right amount of cuddly warmth. Layering my duster with some of my summer faves that I am just not ready to part with yet helps make the temperature transition easier and definitely more stylish.
The perfect accent piece
Adding a third accent piece to a basic shirt-and-pant look is a styling trick that I love to use — whether it's a scarf, jean jacket, headband or duster! All of my outfits seem to come alive with the addition of this classy piece. I especially love pairing it with my go-to heeled boots, jeans and a long-sleeved shirt, though it goes with basically anything in my closet.
It comes in several sizes and colors
I love the simplicity of a neutral piece, but if you love a bright pattern, there are 21 different hues and designs to choose from! There are also several sizes available — I am 5 feet 6 inches and am wearing a size small. The sleeve length was a little long, but I love to pull the sleeve down over my hands for a little more warmth.
Some outerwear trends will come and go, but a duster will always be a timeless way to make any outfit look chic and classy. Whether you wear it in the fall, spring or summer, this Amazon duster will have you looking polished and ready for any unexpected chilly weather.
