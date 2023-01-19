Ready to wear — no break-in period needed!

Whenever I get new shoes, I usually have to break them in for a few weeks before they start to feel truly comfortable. Thankfully, these Soda Pilot booties arrived ready to wear. They also seem to run true to size. Even with a wide elastic panel built into the sides, my typical 7.5 size is a perfect fit. The extra stretch gives me just the right amount of room, which allows my feet to breathe.

Great for walking long distances

I can't remember the last time I walked all around Manhattan and had an actual spring in my step. I was shocked by how long I could sport these booties without my feet aching or the back of the shoes scraping against my heels. With the crazy amount of walking I do, I’ve even had regular walking sneakers cause damage to my feet, but I’m happy (and amazed) to report that I remain blister and pain free after wearing these kicks for hours.

The best part about these booties is that they are easy to slip on and off, which I prefer over a traditional-style boot with laces, mainly because the design helps me save time. I'm not a morning person, so I struggle to get out the door most days. With no laces to worry about, I can score an extra 2-3 minutes in the AM (and if you've ever experienced an NYC commute, you know those spare minutes can mean the difference between catching your train and running late to work).

These booties go with everything

I tend to wear a lot of colorful prints and dresses to the office and am always looking to find shoes that will go with items I already own to maximize use. This classic black shade was just the solution. Whether you plan to sport them with a bold maxi dress or simple skinny jeans, they have a way of pairing perfectly with almost any outfit.

But in my opinion, these Chelsea booties are clearly designed for more casual activities, like walking around a city or strolling through Central Park. They feature more of an edgy look, so if your style leans more "super feminine" or you’re searching for options for a swanky dinner with friends, I would keep shopping.

Comfort, durability and versatility are all great when it comes to shoes, but what really makes me and these booties sole-mates is the price. Because of a sale that never seems to end (seriously, all eight colors of these bestsellers have been on deal for some time now), I got my all-black pair for less than $32 — a full 71% off the original price of $108.99. If that's not a steal you want to hop on ASAP, I don't know what is.