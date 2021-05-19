19 award-winning beauty essentials, according to readers just like you

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Every vote counts, some say. And that's the mantra that drives the Allure Readers' Choice Awards.

The annual awards allow the magazine's readers to vote for their favorites for skin care, makeup, pricey items worth the splurge, revolutionary breakthrough products and other categories. And for the first time, Allure is introducing a Hall of Fame seal for products that have repeatedly been named winners.

Allure Executive Beauty Director Jenny Bailly appeared on TODAY to share a glimpse of the magazine's 64 winners and Hall of Famers. From a pen for sparse brows to a conditioning mask ahead of hot days, here are the beauty essentials readers just like you swear by.

Allure Readers' Choice Award Winners

Meet your new weekly exfoliant. The Ordinary's peeling solution is made up of 30% alpha hydroxy acids, which remove dead skin cells from the top layer of skin, and 2% of beta hydroxy acids, which help combat pore congestion.

This lightweight, broad-spectrum and fragrance-free sunscreen is great for both babies and adults alike. It's 100% mineral-based and won't leave you feeling greasy.

This self-tanning moisturizer from Jergens is an 11-time Readers' Choice Award winner. Not convinced? Try this blend of hydrating ingredients, antioxidants and Vitamin E for yourself. You might be flaunting hydrated skin in no time.

Give your hair a natural-looking pick-me-up with this dry shampoo from Batiste. Its waterless formula targets grease, dirt and excess oil. The best part? It comes in an easy-to-use can that you can take on the go.

Comprised of cold-pressed blends of Moroccan oils and good for all hair types and textures, you can't go wrong with this argan oil from OGX. Add strength and shine to your summer beauty routine.

Get the microblade look without the microblade commitment or cost. This microfilling pen from Benefit allows you to seamlessly fill in your brows. It's waterproof, smudge-proof and can last up to 24 hours.

This Shop TODAY editor–approved award-winning multi-stick is organic and extremely versatile. Use it on your lips, on your cheeks or even on your eyelids to add a pop of color. With so many options, you'll want to try all eight shades. We won't stop you.

More Allure Readers' Choice Award Winners

Achieve a salon-worthy blowout in the comfort of your own home. Nylon pins, tufted bristles and a heated-round brush allow you to dry and style your hair all at once. It's coated in ceramic so it won't damage your hair, either.

A beloved classic — Cetaphil's gentle skin cleanser never lets us down. Designed with sensitive skin in mind, it's gentle enough for everyday use and helps to remove dirt and makeup without drying out your skin.

Can't seem to find a balm that will cure your dry lips? You need this lip mask from Laneige. This vitamin C and antioxidant-enriched mask will take your lips from flaky and dry to supple and soft.

Shea butter, mango butter and licorice root team up in this Shop TODAY–loved concealer to moisturize, elasticize and brighten your skin. The full-coverage formula is designed to last for up to 16 hours.

Reduce the appearance of that pesky zit within 24 hours with these acne patches from Peace Out. Salicylic acid goes deep into your pores to clear blemishes while vitamin A and aloe vera help promote smooth, less-red skin.

Don't let dry or frizzy hair ruin your summer plans. Strengthen and protect your hair with Briogeo's conditioning hair mask. Use it guilt-free knowing the product is naturally derived, vegan and cruelty free.

Kiss dark circles, uneven texture and dryness goodbye. These eye masks contain peptides, amino acids and hyaluronic acid that work together to help improve skin tone and under-eye hydration.

No lash gets left behind. With over 200 bristles to coat and volumize every eyelash, you'll see fuller, longer-looking lashes after each use.

Hyaluronic acid, ceramides and MVE controlled-release technology in Cerave's moisturizing cream help restore the protective skin barrier while retaining the skin's natural moisture. This moisturizer is especially great for those with sensitive skin since it's non-comedogenic, fragrance free and oil free.

Time to revamp your nighttime skin routine. This serum from Neutrogena goes to work as you sleep, restoring and reinvigorating your skin's moisture barrier overnight. The non-greasy formula won't clog your pores, either.

Sunscreen that doesn't feel heavy on your face? Yes, please. Get protection and comfort with Neutrogena's ultra-lightweight sunscreen. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, too.

As warmer weather comes our way, it's important to have a deodorant you can rely on. Native's deodorant is aluminum-, paraben- and sulfate-free and has over 15,000 5-star reviews. This award-winning deodorant is strong enough for men and women of all skin types.

