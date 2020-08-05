These $15 sunglasses replaced all my designer pairs — here's why

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After years and years of shelling out money for designer sunglasses, I finally decided they just weren’t worth the price tag. I’d spend upwards of $200 only to have them stretch out after just a few uses or be devastated when they accidentally cracked or got lost.

While I would argue that high-end fashion items can be a great investment, designer sunglasses aren't always one of them. They go in and out of style by the season and don’t always have great longevity. That being said, just because I lowered my glasses budget doesn’t mean that I stopped looking fabulous!

I saw an advertisement on social media for these ZeroUV Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses and I was immediately intrigued. They looked just like other high-end brands and I was surprised to see that they were a fraction of the cost. After owning them for a few months, I'm glad to say that they don’t stretch out (even after wearing them on top of my head for long periods of time) and are surprisingly durable.