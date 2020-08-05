These $15 sunglasses replaced all my designer pairs — here's why

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
After years and years of shelling out money for designer sunglasses, I finally decided they just weren’t worth the price tag. I’d spend upwards of $200 only to have them stretch out after just a few uses or be devastated when they accidentally cracked or got lost.
While I would argue that high-end fashion items can be a great investment, designer sunglasses aren't always one of them. They go in and out of style by the season and don’t always have great longevity. That being said, just because I lowered my glasses budget doesn’t mean that I stopped looking fabulous!
I saw an advertisement on social media for these ZeroUV Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses and I was immediately intrigued. They looked just like other high-end brands and I was surprised to see that they were a fraction of the cost. After owning them for a few months, I'm glad to say that they don’t stretch out (even after wearing them on top of my head for long periods of time) and are surprisingly durable.
ZeroUV Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses
Since I have a larger, oval face, I always seek out oversized frames since I find them more flattering. The lens width of these is 50 millimeters and the height is 43 millimeters, making for the perfect shape. I originally bought these in black, and I was so impressed that I ordered another in a tortoise design (similar to the brand's fun tortoise-blue print) for when I feel like switching it up.
Whether I'm going for a hike, running errands or spending time at the beach — these sunnies are always with me!
With almost 500 verified reviews on Amazon, it doesn’t seem like I’m the only one loving these surprisingly stylish sunglasses!
“I couldn’t bring myself to buy expensive designer sunglasses because I’m known for losing (and) breaking them,” wrote one reviewer. “I bought these not expecting much, but I ended up loving them. They’re such good quality for the price and look expensive. They’re oversized but that’s how I like my sunglasses. I’m ordering them in all of the other colors!”
One reviewer pointed out that they are perfect for those who tend to lose their sunglasses all the time.
“I have a bad habit of losing sunglasses, so buying designer (pairs are) no longer an option for me," wrote another customer. "I love the look (and) my heart doesn’t break when I lose them, I just go back and re-order — this is my third pair!”
Whether you have trouble keeping track of your sunglasses or simply can't resist a new pair of shades, these are definitely worth adding to your collection.
For more recommendations, check out:
- I got a smooth, frizz-free blowout at home thanks to this popular hair tool
- This $13 sunscreen finally convinced me to wear SPF every day
- I ditched my high-end cleansers for this $5 face wash — here’s why
- This meal-delivery subscription makes cooking feel like less of a chore
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!