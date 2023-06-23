I used to spend so much money on manicures, until I found these $6 gel nail strips

After shopping around and testing a couple of different brands, I decided that the Dashing Diva Gloss Nail Palette was the cream of the crop, plus they’re sold at Target, which is easy for me to pick up during my shopping trips. Since I started using these, I’ve been hooked and have saved hundreds by not going to the nail salon (each set of strips starts at only $7!).

They're so easy to apply

According to the brand, the decal stickers are made of a gel-quality formula, but the application process doesn't leave your nails feeling brittle. You don't have to buff down your nails like a normal gel manicure, which I was a huge fan of. I will note that it takes some trial and error for the application, but once you get the hang of it, they’re super easy to apply.

Before applying, I like to file my nails first like salons normally do, and then wipe them clean with the included alcohol wipe. Each set comes with more than enough strips, so you can find the perfect size for each nail (this is also helpful if you really mess up!). You’ll want to match up the sizes with your nails before you peel the adhesive so you don't accidentally waste any. After you place the sticker on your nail, you just fold it across your finger, file it down and repeat the process until you’re done — it looks like you walked straight from a salon!

One week after application. Courtesy Shannon Garlin

The brand offers a "glaze" collection that has more of a cured, hard gel-like finish that I also really like. You apply them the same way but it just takes an extra few minutes since it requires a LED lamp to help harden the sticker onto your nail; the results are really impressive! One thing to note about this option is that after a couple of weeks, it begins to lift along the edges, so much so that my hair will get caught under it during shampoo and styling. So, you'll definitely want to remove these as soon as you notice any lifting.

The brand says you don’t have to use a top coat, but in my opinion, I find it helps the strips last longer. For me, normal polish only lasts around four days, even if it’s professionally done. But these gel stickers not only take about 20 minutes to apply, but also, they’re long-lasting and don’t chip at all! In my experience, my decals look pristine for about 10 days, then I will notice the edges start to lift. To fully take them off, I will carefully peel them under warm water or soak them in acetone.

One of my favorite things about the Dashing Diva brand is that they have tons of colors and options, from solid hues to holiday patterns. Plus, they're incredibly affordable. If you wanted a fun, intricate design or even just a solid color gel manicure, it would set you back at least $40 for one visit. If you get your nails done monthly, that’s hundreds of dollars a year! Instead, these start at only $6.

I get so many compliments when I rock a new decal color and my friends are shocked when I tell them it’s stickers and that I did it myself. Talk about a win-win.