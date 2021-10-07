6 TikTok-famous recipes that will get your kids excited about cooking

TikTok has introduced us to a plethora of viral dance videos and a bunch of products we never knew we needed, but one of our favorite things to do while perusing the social media site is browse through all the amazing recipes.

The site has something for everyone — from novice chefs to seasoned professionals — and we've come across a bunch of recipes that are perfect for inspiring kids to practice their cooking skills. As an added bonus, they just might give you a few new ideas for school lunches and other meals. Here are just a few TikTok-famous recipes your kids are sure to love.

Baked Feta Pasta Dish

Finnish food blogger Jenni Häyrinen created this dish in 2019, but it exploded in popularity on TikTok earlier this year (Lizzo even gave the dish her own vegan twist). It's pretty simple, making it ideal for kiddos, and only calls for a big block of feta cheese, veggies and pasta. That's it!

If you've got a fussy eater on your hands, the pasta and cheese will definitely help sway them to give it a try. Most TikTok chefs have been adding in tomatoes, but you can also use any other in-season vegetable and turn it into a nutrition lesson for young kids (kind of like what Padma Lakshmi did with her latest book "Tomatoes for Neela"). One of our TODAY Food writers gave the dish a try and called it "Heavenly, salty, cheesy goodness."

Baked Oats and Baked Strawberries with Goat Cheese

A few months ago, television personality Elena Besser joined TODAY to demonstrate several TikTok-famous recipes, including a baked oats recipe that tastes like cake. You'd be hard-pressed to find a kid that doesn't love cake, so this one definitely got our attention. Besser called it "the ideal breakfast or snack" and emphasized how easy it is to make (you just blend all the ingredients together), which makes it ideal for budding cooks.

Besser also put her own twist on the baked feta pasta recipe and showed us how to whip up baked strawberries and goat cheese (it's great for spreading on toasted bread). The one-pan recipe is simple, requires minimal cleanup and the cooking expert said it's "ideal for entertaining." It's a great no-fuss recipe for kids to make and you they might even be inspired to serve you some breakfast in bed once they master it.

Twisted Bacon

Sometimes, the simplest meals are the most satisfying and breakfast for dinner is always one of our go-tos when we're pressed for time. Many kids love to nosh on crunchy bacon and TikToker Abby Durlewanger (aka @houseofketo) shared a fun way to cook the breakfast protein back in April that totally blew our minds.

The keto food blogger's "twisted bacon" technique lets you fit an entire package of bacon on one baking sheet and it's insanely easy to recreate. All you have to do is twirl each slice of bacon (you can make it loose or tight) pop it in the oven for around 40 minutes and get ready to say "Yum!" The one-step recipe couldn't be more simple and since it doesn't require any expert technique, kids can get involved and have plenty of fun with it.

Tortilla Hack

We like anything that makes the cooking process easier, so when a genius tortilla hack suddenly started making the rounds on TikTok earlier this year, our ears perked right up. Here's how it works: Cut a slit into a tortilla then cover all four quarters with a different ingredient. Next, take the edge with the slit in it and fold it into four quarters. This unique technique ensures that you get an even distribution of layers throughout the wrap!

Using multiple ingredients gives kids the opportunity to play with fun flavor combos and discover what works best for them and they'll have a blast folding the tortilla up and seeing how it transforms once you place it on the grill.

Crispy Potatoes

College student Jeremy Scheck's most popular TikTok video shows off his recipe for crispy potatoes, and it's great for older children who've already had a little bit of exposure to cooking. You can have fun with it and use whatever spices/seasonings you have on hand, which makes it easy for impromptu cooking sessions, and it doesn't require a whole lot of work.

If younger kids want to join in on the fun, they can jump in after the water is boiled and experiment with different seasonings!

Pasta Chips

Looking for a recipe that combines two of your kids' favorite food groups? These pasta chips are cheesy, garlicky and insanely delicious. Emily Chan, who goes by the name of @bostonfoodgram on TikTok, is the food blogger behind the viral recipe and she described it as "super fast" and "easy" while chatting with TODAY Food about it earlier this year.

Another plus? It involves very few ingredients — just pasta, cheese, olive oil, and garlic and onion power, so kids will have an easier time prepping it. Consider it another excuse to break out your air fryer!

