We found early Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods, iPads and more — starting at $80

Black Friday 2023 is here! After intense searching, we have the best Black Friday deals on Apple products that we’ve found so far. Scroll below to see sales on everything from Apple AirPods to Apple iPads — starting at $80. And if you're looking for more discounts, keep checking back in the days leading up to and during Black Friday sales as we update to give you the best deals!

AirPods | iPads | MacBooks | All of our Black Friday deals 2023 coverage

Black Friday 2023 AirPods deals

Apple Black Friday deals at Amazon and Walmart include the second generation of Apple AirPods for just under $100. The charging case of this model just has to be plugged into an outlet to charge, and there are no rubber tips on the end of these headphones. With a fully charged case, you can enjoy up to 24 hours of listening time.

The third generation of Apple’s AirPods feature spatial audio that gives you surround sound all the time. The wireless earbuds boast six hours of listening time and three sizes of interchangeable earbud tips for optimal listening, according to the brand. Ahead of Black Friday deals, you can snag them for over 15% off.

The Pro version comes with built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging for more than 24 hours of total listening time, the brand shares. They have a customizable fit and are resistant to water and sweat. The best part? They’re currently just under $200 as part of Walmart's Apple Black Friday deals.

While Apple’s AirPods Max are a splurge, what better time to splurge than Black Friday? You can grab the wireless over-ear headphones for less than $500 at Amazon or Best Buy as part of Black Friday deals on Apple products at the retailers. The headphones shine for their noise cancellation, spatial audio and modern design.

Black Friday 2023 iPad deals

Score an iPad Air for nearly 20% off this thanks to this Apple Black Friday sale at Amazon. It includes an M1 chip that “lets you multitask smoothly between powerful apps and play graphics-intensive games,” according to the brand.

If you’re looking for an iPad with Touch ID, fast Wi-Fi connectivity and a lowered price tag thanks to Apple Black Friday deals, this one is for you. The 10th generation iPad is compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil and has all-day battery charge, according to the brand.

Black Friday 2023 MacBook deals

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, now is your chance to grab one from Amazon's Apple Black Friday sale for 25% off. This is one of the lowest prices ever for the laptop, according to CamelCamelCamel, so don’t miss out on 18 hours of battery life, an M1 chip and so much more.

Black Friday deals are helping your score Apple’s newest MacBook Air laptop for nearly 20% off right now. The device has up to 18 hours of battery life and quiet performance due to its lack of an internal fan, according to the brand. If you’re planning to make video calls, you’ll look spiffy thanks to the laptop’s 1080p FaceTime HD camera.